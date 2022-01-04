Fed Up with Ranting Husband

A: The “horizon” for you two, depends on your husband’s alcoholism. If he can truly end it, he owes you and your family a huge apology. And, you may be willing to give him another chance based on his staying sober.

But if alcohol was always his excuse for obnoxious behaviour, including insulting those dear to you, it’s unlikely you’ll trust him again near your family.

Yet 16 years together may still be worth an effort to learn if he suffers “alcohol use disorder,” or his alcoholism is a choice that lets him say/do whatever he wants.

Offer him a chance for rehabilitation, whether through a 12-step program, the help of an addiction counsellor, or sheer will.

If nothing changes enough for you to stay with him, move forward with your own plans to enjoy your family, renew old friendships and hopefully enjoy new ones.

Q: I’ve been dating a lady for four months, both in our 60s. I normally have sex or share some intimacy after three-to-four-weeks with a partner I enjoy being with.

But she turns away from my attempted kisses saying, “it’s just me ...” She tells me to “keep (my) pants on.” I think there must’ve been a very bad marriage but she’s not open to discussion.

She keeps her dog on her lap and strokes it. I’ve asked her to put it in a room after dinner so we can talk ... she refuses.

I had a solid, very lengthy experience with my lady who sadly died several years ago.

Perplexed

A: This lady’s hiding behind her dog and her fears. Something’s hurt her very badly. She may become a friend in time. Respect her privacy.

A partner’s alcoholism can become unbearable when used to alienate friends and family.

