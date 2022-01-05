This isn’t someone who can easily make an appointment with a counsellor, or discuss going together with her boyfriend.

This isn’t about my attitude toward men vs. women. Any male who’s afraid of his partner, whatever gender, would get the same response from me if fear were expressed.

Here’s what the government of Canada website says about spousal or partner abuse, even when there’s no physical abuse:

“Emotional abuse can include threats and intimidation, demeaning and degrading verbal and body language, control and isolation, subordination and humiliation. Victims may suffer serious loss of self-esteem and experience feelings of shame, anxiety, hopelessness, depression and terror.

Don’t talk to me about, “it seems like she has the issues...”

Q: I’m a semi-retired man, 62, married for six years, together for 10. My wife struggles with the effects of having been molested and abused by various family members including her father.

She’s been permanently estranged from her family for years.

The difficulty of living with this is more than I can bear some days and I don’t know what to do. We’ve both tried counselling but to no avail.

I’ve been accused of being a “pervert” by my wife, which is not true. Our sex life used to be OK but the last three-plus years have seen no intimacy happening. We’re more like roommates than lovers.

I won’t cheat on a wife who’s wonderful in so many ways but this is hanging over us. What to do?

Frustrated Husband

A: Sexual abuse by a parent and other relatives conveys the harshest reality: Isolation, i.e., living with no hope of being saved.

It’s a miracle that, without ongoing psychotherapy, she was a true partner in lovemaking. But haunting images don’t just disappear... not without her working to bury them.

Tell her what you admire/respect/enjoy about her. Suggest getting marital counselling help together, this time focusing on the potential 20-plus years ahead as a couple.

She can’t change the long-ago past though, with help, she can surmount it. Tell her she can have a happier, loving present and future with you.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Partner abuse of any kind is frightening, no matter the gender or other people’s perceptions.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.