Broken Shards of Time is a creative and fun story and the first book in The Tempus Trilogy. I’m looking forward to the second book due to be released later this year.

The Winter Sea

Susanna Kearsley

Simon & Schuster

2008, 2021, 517 pages

ISBN: 9781982156749

When it comes to a novel I look for a good story, interesting characters, an exceptional setting and, when possible, a tale based on some fact – and Susanna Kearsley’s The Winter Sea features all of these – and more!

The historical novel occurs at Cruden Bay, Scotland and pertains to the Jacobite uprising and the attempts to have exiled James Stewart in France brought back to Scotland to reclaim his crown.

The fascinating story jumps effectively back and forth from 1707 and Slains castle to present day Cruden Bay where writer Carrie McClelland visits and decides to stay in the small village to write her book about the Jacobite uprising and the castle. While writing her book she discovers that her story is being written much faster than usual and contains facts that she has not researched. Could she be writing what her ancestor experienced – something known as “ancestral memory?”

The Winter Sea is not only a captivating story, it also contains interesting history that both entertains and educates the reade.

Mrs. Claus and the Halloween Homicide

Liz Ireland

Kensington Books

2021, 293 pages

ISBN: 9781496726612

Looking for something different in your murder mystery novels? How about a book that includes both Christmas and Halloween not to mention Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, elves, reindeer, snow monsters and lots more! This is the second book in the Mrs. Claus Mystery series and while it is a good mystery on its own, you may want to start with the first book in Liz Ireland’s series – Mrs. Claus and the Santaland Slayings.

Mrs. Claus and the Halloween Homicide sees Mrs. Claus introduce Halloween to Christmastown delighting many of the residents while angering others. Anger turns to fear when elf Tiny Sparkletoe is found dead outside his cottage. His crushed body is in what appears to be a giant footprint. Was Tiny killed by a snow monster? And while the apparent murder of Tiny is the most serious crime that has occurred in and around Christmastown and Santaland lately, other crimes are also occurring. Fortunately for everyone there are the special sleuthing skills of Mrs. Claus.