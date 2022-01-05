Looking for some good novels to hibernate with this winter? Check these out.
Broken Shards of Time
Nyah Nichol
Common Deer Press
2020, 213 pages
ISBN: 9781988761480
www.commondeerpress.com
The Broken Shards of Time is an entertaining sci-fi, thriller featuring interesting characters, secret organizations and time travel! Wren is the survivor of a terrible accident that killed both of her parents. She is cared for by her uncle who is a brilliant inventor who works for the Department of Advanced Innovation and Research (DAIR), a group that develops technology including creating time machines. Within this organization is DAWN which stands for “Designated Agents of the World’s Needs” and which serves to protect DAIR. Wren’s accident results in her becoming part robot. Soon Wren meets others – Alex, Cass and Trevor – whose lives have also included tragedy and they become agents of DAWN.
Unfortunately, Wren becomes an evil person when she merges with an orb that she has. She is obsessed with power, control and security and she becomes the most powerful being in the world. In order to stop Wren, Alex, Cass and Trevor go back in time to get Wren before she merges with the orb. They then arrange for Wren from the past to meet – and hopefully eliminate – her future self.
The plot can be a little confusing at times, but it is a fascinating and entertaining novel. The stories that make up the characters’ lives and describe the overall novel are told by Wren, Alex, Cass and Trevor.
Broken Shards of Time is a creative and fun story and the first book in The Tempus Trilogy. I’m looking forward to the second book due to be released later this year.
The Winter Sea
Susanna Kearsley
Simon & Schuster
2008, 2021, 517 pages
ISBN: 9781982156749
When it comes to a novel I look for a good story, interesting characters, an exceptional setting and, when possible, a tale based on some fact – and Susanna Kearsley’s The Winter Sea features all of these – and more!
The historical novel occurs at Cruden Bay, Scotland and pertains to the Jacobite uprising and the attempts to have exiled James Stewart in France brought back to Scotland to reclaim his crown.
The fascinating story jumps effectively back and forth from 1707 and Slains castle to present day Cruden Bay where writer Carrie McClelland visits and decides to stay in the small village to write her book about the Jacobite uprising and the castle. While writing her book she discovers that her story is being written much faster than usual and contains facts that she has not researched. Could she be writing what her ancestor experienced – something known as “ancestral memory?”
The Winter Sea is not only a captivating story, it also contains interesting history that both entertains and educates the reade.
Mrs. Claus and the Halloween Homicide
Liz Ireland
Kensington Books
2021, 293 pages
ISBN: 9781496726612
Looking for something different in your murder mystery novels? How about a book that includes both Christmas and Halloween not to mention Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, elves, reindeer, snow monsters and lots more! This is the second book in the Mrs. Claus Mystery series and while it is a good mystery on its own, you may want to start with the first book in Liz Ireland’s series – Mrs. Claus and the Santaland Slayings.
Mrs. Claus and the Halloween Homicide sees Mrs. Claus introduce Halloween to Christmastown delighting many of the residents while angering others. Anger turns to fear when elf Tiny Sparkletoe is found dead outside his cottage. His crushed body is in what appears to be a giant footprint. Was Tiny killed by a snow monster? And while the apparent murder of Tiny is the most serious crime that has occurred in and around Christmastown and Santaland lately, other crimes are also occurring. Fortunately for everyone there are the special sleuthing skills of Mrs. Claus.
