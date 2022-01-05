On Tuesday Ontario’s premier strolled around the Toronto Congress Centre pretending to be interested in an empty hospital bed, without a nurse in sight. it was a cynical, defensive photo-op: don’t blame us, we added some beds. You know what they call a hospital bed without staff? A bed.

The Omicron wave is a flood. Ontario has never had as many COVID patients in hospital as it does right now. The high was 2,336 patients in hospital at the peak of the third wave; the Ontario Hospital Association counted 2,343 Wednesday, and Ontario has 1,782 patients hospitalized in the Tuesday regional hospital census alone. Were they admitted with COVID or because of COVID? It’s not straightforward, either medically or in impact; estimates are that approximately 40 per cent are incidental. But the volume is the thing, and we only have so many nurses, and for that matter, beds.

Omicron is stunning, even as predicted. We are now flying blind: daily case counts are incredible undercounts, testing has stalled, public health has been overwhelmed and is in triage mode. Hospital admissions are still accelerating, and while modelling is a muddle — severity, actual levels of infection, speed of transmission, vulnerable populations are all hard to sort out in combinations — there are a number of scenarios that predict hospitalization peaks at least four times higher than in previous waves. In Ontario that would be nearly 10,000 patients at once, in a province with about 21,000 acute care beds, the vast majority of which are occupied now. That’s the optimistic version, and assumes shorter hospital stays.

“Where are we going to put these people?” asks Dr. Mike Haddad, the chief of staff at Bluewater Health in Sarnia. “It’s not as simple as, well, open more beds. Who’s going to staff them? You can say, I’ll call in the army, well, how many in the army are trained medics?

“It’s not like a military TV thing where people are dying with blood everywhere. No, it’s just math, numbers. A smaller percent of a bigger number is still a big number.”

Haddad’s hospital is still struggling with what might be a sudden early-December Delta wave, and might be an undetected Omicron wave: they asked for genomic sequencing a month ago, and results still aren’t back. Ten per cent of the hospital’s 300 patients have COVID pneumonia; all but one COVID patient in a full ICU is unvaccinated.

Bluewater has relied on patient transfers to London, or Chatham. But if those routes are cut off — and pressure is rising in hospitals across the province — what does a hospital do? Multiple hospitals are facing huge levels of staff infection already: according to sources, Sunnybrook already has 400 staff out with COVID or a close contact; at UHN, the biggest system, it is over 1,000. It will face every hospital in Ontario. Multiple hospitals are discussing COVID-positive staff working in COVID-only wards. Adding unvaccinated staff back would mostly add people at the greatest risk of serious illness to a workplace trying to prevent it.

As the Star’s Kenyon Wallace and Ed Tubb reported, the virus is just now hitting older people, who are at higher risk. Some doctors seeing this effect up close, especially in unvaccinated individuals, are starting to wonder whether Omicron is truly mild in the most vulnerable. Maybe this wave will feature shorter hospital stays, which could relieve the pressure. The pressure comes anyway.

“It’s like having someone with an asthma attack,” says Haddad. “It’s one thing to have three asthmatics coming to the ER and they’re short of breath and you still have to treat them, otherwise they’ll die. But if you have if you have 50 COVID patients coming every day in hospital that has 300 beds, they still have to be treated. And even if you have beds, you need staff.”

This wave is not expected to peak for several weeks. I keep thinking about what the peerless pandemic writer Ed Yong wrote for The Atlantic — that he was driving more carefully, so as to avoid having to go to a hospital. People need to start thinking like that, more than they have.