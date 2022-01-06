Q: I’m a woman, 46, who is by nature a pessimist, but I have been trying to become an optimist. I’ve tried meds, talk therapy, exercise, being in nature, journaling, developing hobbies (crafts), forgiveness, gratitude, mindfulness, being more social, practising altruism, and meditation.

While I still often feel pessimistic or sad, I do see a remarkable difference in my health and outlook from making myself do these endeavours. I feel grateful to you, Ellie, because I believe I got many or maybe all of the items on this list from your column. They take time and effort, but are worthwhile and do help.

Can you recommend any books I can read about optimism? And any advice about “Letting Go” of negative experiences (some of them sexual) and knowing that just because I’ve attracted negative partners in the past, it doesn’t mean I’ve set a pattern, and have to choose poorly in the future.

I’m trying to have an optimistic outlook for my own health, not because I’m ready for dating, not yet.

Newly Optimistic

A: You’ve done impressive and very necessary work to improve your outlook and mental/physical health all on your own! Wherever you’ve picked up insights and tried something new, you’ve felt the benefits from your own determination.

While nasty dating and past relationship issues sometimes cry out for professional counselling, you’ve had some therapy but also developed a fresh reality view: You did nothing to deserve negative sexual experiences.

I’m grateful to you in return for proving that people can change some long-held behaviours and improve their own lives.

About books: This is a journey to savour. A single online search will reveal dozens of optimism-related books. A classic in this field: “Learned Optimism, How to Change Your Mind and Your Life” by Martin Seligman, PhD: on developing the cognitive skills necessary for transcending pessimism, which Seligman argues is fully escapable.

“Always Looking Up: The Adventures of an Incurable Optimist,” by Michael J. Fox, because he turned challenges from Parkinson’s in the midst of his successful film/TV career, into opportunities. (Sure, money and fame help, but it’s attitude that matters here.)