His world was the whistle-by-the-crisis environment where, at the dawn of this pandemic, he foolishly organized an ill-fated charitable tennis tour in the Balkans, with no safety precautions observed, resulting in at least half a dozen players becoming infected, including Djokovic, himself.

It was this previous contamination that reportedly provided Djokovic with the get-out-of-border-captivity card after he descended on Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport shortly before midnight Wednesday. Or so he believed, escorted, instead, into a windowless immigration room, while authorities reviewed potential irregularities with his visa and questions about the legitimacy of the medical exemption that had been granted by state officials in Victoria. Because what’s an Australian Open without Djokovic?

The immediate public reaction was fury. Who the hell does he think he is?

Well, a vaccine-skeptic for one thing, and a ridiculous font of anti-science.

Djokovic has made his aversion to vaccination abundantly clear from the get-go and has never actually clarified his own shot status.

He’s hardly alone as a knuckle-dragging pro athlete and the tennis universe, more than any other sport, lags in vaccine coverage, which has never been mandated on tour by the men’s’ and women’s’ professional organizations.

But Djokovic has skated past penalties and participation restrictions, lenient as those have been for the COVID-felonious in the NFL and NBA.

His obdurateness and the ensuing melodrama, with hour-by-hour media dispatches in the past couple of days, has provoked a diplomatic furor.

Serbia’s president has demanded the release of the country’s superstar, accusing Australia of “maltreatment.”

Djokovic’s father, revealing the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, has gone outrage-nuclear in interviews. “Tonight, they can throw him in a dungeon. Tomorrow, they can put him in chains,” Srdjan Djokovic thundered to a Russian media outlet. “The truth is he is like water and water paves its own path. Novak is the Spartacus of the new world, which won’t tolerate injustice, colonialism and hypocrisy.”

Sweet music to the legions of anti-vaxxers around the globe. They’ve found their five-star martyr.

In any event, the Australian Border Force wasn’t having any of it with Djokovic, treating him like nobody special, cheered on by the masses.

Tennis Australia had been repeatedly warned that a recent COVID-19 infection — six months seems the time period, meaning Djokovic is far past it, as he was infected in July, 2020 — isn’t an accepted reason not to be fully vaccination for quarantine-free entry.

The association’s president has all but begged Djokovic to disclose his medical “condition,” which can’t be publicly disclosed because of privacy rights.

As a general rule, athletes sidestep commenting on a competitor’s fusses. Yet Nadal, who has just returned to the court following a foot injury and then positive COVID-19 result last month, made his sentiments rather clear to reporters after his winning match in the Melbourne Summer Set (a warm-up tournament for the Open) on Thursday.

“It’s normal that the people here in Australia get very frustrated with the (Djokovic) case, because they have been going through a lot of very hard lockdowns, and a lot of people were not able to come back home. From my point of view, the only thing that I can say is I believe in what the people who know about medicine say, and if the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine.

“In some ways, I feel sorry for him. But, at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision.”

As of the wee hours Friday in Australia, Djokovic was still in Australia, still in hotel confinement. His lawyers are seeking an injunction to halt the revoking of the visa and the deportation. A federal court has adjourned that decision until Monday.

Legal observers have already rendered an opinion: Game. Set. Match. So long ’mate. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

Rosie DiManno is a Toronto-based columnist covering sports and current affairs for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @rdimanno