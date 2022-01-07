Meanwhile, everything else in the promotion is about mobile telephones ... presumably a corporate-based idea of a link to finding “the one.”

FEEDBACK Regarding your reply to “Shattered Husband,” who felt “embarrassed” by a stranger who alluded to his wife’s past actions in Las Vegas years before they met (Dec. 18):

“I believe that your reply didn’t deal with what I see was a more fundamental, and disturbing problem.

“You told him that the stranger was a troublemaking jerk, that he should accept his wife’s response since they have been ‘very happily married for seven years’ and they have a daughter. You are, of course, correct. Whatever happened in Las Vegas does not matter.

“What concerns me is the sentiment expressed by Shattered Husband that the stranger ‘embarrassed’ him by supposedly putting his wife’s reputation in doubt. Even by describing himself as ‘shattered’ implies that he feels hurt by her actions that happened YEARS before their marriage.

“Where have we heard an attitude like this before? In the context of so-called ‘honour killings.’ This person not only needs to accept that his wife’s still the loving, trustworthy partner he married, but he needs to go further. He must make a serious shift in his view of being damaged by her youthful exuberance. It might take significant counselling to achieve this. Otherwise, their marriage — and even her well-being — may be in jeopardy.”

Reader No. 2: “What kind of prehistoric numbskulls are we dealing with here? Did the husband believe he’d married a virgin with zero life experience whatsoever? I so feel for his poor unfortunate wife!

“The jealous, vindictive, small-town loser who targeted Shattered Husband with ‘your wife is fast’ gossip ... help, this guy is bitter and overtly out to dampen everyone’s parade.

“Shattered Husband needs to get his act together and grow up. They have a kid! I’m embarrassed for him.”

