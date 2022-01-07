Hospitals are overwhelmed and wait times for vital procedures are at crisis level. It’s so bad that the local city council declares a state of emergency and warns that people’s lives are at risk.

Sounds like what every hospital is facing as the Omicron wave breaks over Ontario, threatening to inundate the health care system. The twist is that this happened in January, 2020, two months before the pandemic started, at a time when COVID-19 was just an ugly rumour out of China.

And it happened not in some remote community, but in Brampton, a city of 600,000 souls in the heart of the GTA.

Mayor Patrick Brown highlighted that incident this past week as he, along with many others, drew attention to an ugly fact that Canadians are going to have to face up to once we finally get past COVID: even in “normal” times our hospitals run at near-crisis levels, without enough beds and staff to keep up with demand.

Canadians love their health-care system. But the reality is that Ontario, and Canada as a whole, are near the back of the pack when it comes to the number of hospital beds, acute care beds, as well as doctors and nurses per capita, when compared to comparable developed countries.

This is how governments of all political persuasions chose to run things for many years before COVID hit and shone an unforgiving light on the flaws in the system.

The result has been plain to see for the past 22 months: when COVID sends a few hundred extra patients to fill Ontario’s intensive care beds, the system is overwhelmed, or comes very close to it. Thousands of non-emergency but important procedures get postponed, and the government shuts down whole areas of public life.

Whatever money has been saved by skimping on hospital beds, especially resource-heavy acute care and ICU beds, and the staff needed to keep them running, is vastly outweighed by the enormous cost of shutting much of the economy and spending hundreds of billions to support people through the pandemic.

This was quite foreseeable; indeed, many people did foresee it. Consider, for example, a prescient article by Carleton University economist Frances Woolley back in March, 2020, just as the pandemic hit hard.

Governments were calling on us to “flatten the curve” of COVID cases, but Woolley pointed out that the system runs at near 100-per-cent capacity all the time. “Our hospitals cannot cope with the most flattened of curves,” she wrote. “Indeed, they cannot cope with any kind of curve at all.” How right she was.