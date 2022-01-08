Q: Like many other couples, my husband and I (married at 26 and 23) discovered only after we had children that we were both unsuited to marriage. We were just finishing our schooling in very different fields, and both excited about our “own” lives.

The kids were a gift but we became a task force instead of a team. We had to afford daycare, had to hurry home when the other worked late, had scarce time or energy for intimacy.

By the time I was 30 and he 33, the children were ages six and four and our home life chaotic. I said “divorce” and we both just went silent.

Eight years later, I now believe that breaking up can be good for a marriage ... and thankfully, he agrees.

It made us do the once-unthinkable — live separately, and date/have sex with other partners. But we learned what we didn’t know we needed.

I learned how essential my children’s father is in their lives. No matter how hectic our early home/work life had been, the kids had never doubted his love. His weekends were for them, and me, too, if I chose.

I learned that you can turn yourself into a self-serving observer of life rather than a much-appreciated team player regarding essentials.

We met each other’s new partners, stayed amicable regarding kids’ visits, schedules, etc. and put on bright faces during the two years (him) and 18 months (me) that those unions lasted.

Now ages 14 and 12, our children talk openly with us about the “friends” we had in the “other time.” They say they didn’t dislike them; they just weren’t the same as “us.”

Thankfully, my former ex and I feel that same way about each other. We’re married again.