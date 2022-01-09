If there is one thing public health emergencies seem to create, it is a plethora of experts with varying opinions.

Some of those opinions might even be correct, but no one will know which ones until hindsight allows us the clarity to make a better judgment. In the interim, it's full steam ahead with all protests against whatever decisions are made.

Should schools be opened for in-class learning on Jan. 17? I suppose that depends on who you ask. One thing just about everyone will agree on is that online learning is a temporary stopgap at best, and the less of it the better.

And I think just about everyone would agree the social nature of kids means it is a lot better for their mental health to be together in school than feeling socially isolated at home. (Kids who are regularly bullied at school might not necessarily agree, just the same.)

But will schools be safe for kids ages five to 11, most of whom are still unvaccinated or have received only one dose at best? Common sense tells us an airborne virus spreads quickly and easily in indoor settings, regardless of how many HEPA filtration units you stick around the periphery.

Viruses are tiny and will find their way into any openings around masks. N95 or KN95 masks are a lot tighter, but they are not made to fit young children's faces. And by the time production could boot up somewhere to produce ones that do, this wave will be long over. Besides, even if they fit, they are really hard to breathe through and kids would feel quite uncomfortable, I would think. That's just not an option for this particular wave.

The height of this wave is likely to take place from the middle of January to the middle of February, when the socializing of the holidays turns into the super-spreading events of the new year. It seems a lot of people are going to be infected and infectious at that time, no group less protected than those five- to 11-year-olds.

And if New York City offers nothing else but this, its open-school policy before the holidays, when cases were spreading rampantly through the population, has led to a dramatic increase in children's admissions to hospitals that should warn us of the risk. In reality, this virus is travelling so quickly that there is simply not enough truly reliable scientific data to predict what impact it might have on the kids.

One thing that will be certain, however, is that, if all the kids go back, the virus will likely make it into every home in a matter of weeks and that will pose additional risks to both the vaccinated and unvaccinated elderly and immunocompromised populations. By the end of February, we may well find ourselves in the grips of a "survival of the fittest" scenario with hospitals simply unable to provide high-quality intervention to the number of people who need, and expect it.

If you think we're cranky now, wait until the concept of universal access to medicine rings hollow as we, or our loved ones, lie ignored, gasping for air in a hallway somewhere.