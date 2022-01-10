Q: How can I support friends currently dealing with anxiety and depression? A lot of people’s mental health has suffered during the pandemic despite increased awareness and support.

Some friends have taken action about their depression/anxiety through counselling, medication, lifestyle changes e.g., avoiding social media, more exercise.

Is there general advice on how people can support each other? I’m not anxious/depressed, but I understand it’s a burden that makes getting motivated difficult.

Some friends suffer despite having taken action e.g., feeling stuck, worried, numb. Some are still not getting enough support from counselling, or haven’t left their emotionally distant partner, or haven’t tried any medication. They’re stuck in depression/anxiety and not sleeping well.