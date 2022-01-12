FEEDBACK Regarding the young woman tired of being “Objectified” (Dec. 22):

Reader: “Being sexually assaulted by a doctor as a teenager is traumatizing. It sets the scene for a lifetime of trust issues. This young woman needs to seek advice and counselling from a sexual assault centre or qualified therapist before she gets any further on a path of relationships in which her radar is always up.

“I speak from 50 years of experience. Assaulted as a young teen by my family doctor, it is only in the last 10 years that I’ve taken the steps required to defuse this deeply buried bomb.

“If only I had acted much sooner, I would have lived a different and happier life.”

Reader #2: “I experienced a lifetime of men leering at me and assuming that I was an easy party-girl who was there for the taking because of my large breasts. I’d even say that my bosom was an impediment to my career, as some people had trouble taking me seriously and typecast me as a “bimbo,” despite my professional demeanour and accomplishments.

“Most were otherwise decent men. It seems that many are hard-wired to react in a primitive sexual way to women who project what they perceive as a sexual image. Society hasn’t helped this, by continuing to objectify curvy women in the media.

“At 59, I had a breast reduction and it changed my life. Breast reduction surgery for health reasons is covered by some medical plans.

“I found that people stopped staring at my bosom and started taking me more seriously. And the health benefits were immense. Sports became easier, neck and back pain eased, bra straps stopped digging grooves into my shoulders, and clothes fit better.

“I sincerely wished I had that surgery when I was the letter writer’s age of 28, and wonder what my life and career would’ve looked like.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

A spouse still connected to his ex of 30 years ago might soon lose his current wife.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.