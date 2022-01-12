Let’s get one thing straight right out of the gate. The Ontario government’s decision to return children to physical classrooms next week wasn’t made out of genuine concern for student welfare. It was made out of genuine concern for its own welfare in an election year.

It was made to quiet the desperate anger of parents struggling to work with kids at home — kids who are struggling in their own right with social and physical isolation but who will almost surely face a different challenge when they return to the classroom on Jan. 17: the widespread infection of their peers and teachers with the outrageously infectious Omicron variant.

I don’t say any of this to be alarmist. I say it because it is alarming.

The Omicron variant is not only putting immense strain on hospitals (Peel Memorial urgent care centre closed this week due to capacity and staffing issues), but the life-saving services that bring people to them. According to the Star’s David Rider, city of Toronto staffing levels saw an unplanned absence rate “of more than 10 per cent across all city divisions and 12.8 per cent for emergency services on Sunday.”

The government belatedly prioritized education workers for booster shots and announced it will provide them with N95s. But according to provincial data only 45 per cent of Ontario students aged 5-11 have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine: a dangerously low vaccination rate amid surging child hospitalizations across the continent (not to mention the unknowns about the long-term effects of COVID-19 on kids).

“We expect this [Omicron] will peak the third, fourth week of January,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. In other words, she expects it will peak precisely when kids return to school. Worse, if it makes an appearance in your own kid’s classroom you may not even be told.

According to a provincial government document, “Given the widespread transmission and inability to test all symptomatic individuals, schools will not be routinely notifying students/pupils in classes with a positive case, or if a child/student or staff is absent due to symptoms associated with COVID-19.”

“Our government has done everything we can to make schools safe,” Elliott said Tuesday. But isn’t routinely notifying students when they are exposed to a potentially deadly virus the bare minimum of making schools safe?

Isn’t making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for students (as several other vaccines already are in school) the bare minimum of making schools safe?

Isn’t mandating good quality masks for students (as opposed to the cloth masks many students in Ontario wear daily and which have been deemed weak protection against Omicron) the bare minimum of making schools safe?