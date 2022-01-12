Who should host the Oscars this year? Here are my suggestions.

Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant and Karl Pilkington: If you ever listened to their old radio show on London’s XFM — or the podcasts and audio books that followed — you know these three scalawags were blessed with a comedic chemistry rarely seen in pop culture. Plus, Gervais has hosted the Golden Globes five times. He’s the best ever. Merchant is the most underrated screenwriter alive. And Pilkington is the funniest person you’ve never heard of. Just imagining what they might bring to the Oscars already has me setting my PVR.

Dave Chappelle: This will enrage the Twitter mobs, which is why it’s a brilliant choice.

Joe Rogan: The host needs to deliver a memorable monologue and then riff as events unfold throughout the night? Gosh, why not give this job to a standup comic and the world’s most popular podcaster, a fellow who can shoot the breeze about everything from UFOs to quantum entanglement theory? “The Joe Rogan Experience” attracts more viewers/listeners per episode than the Academy can realistically expect to corral in a decade. This is a no-brainer.

Zendaya: There are stories this week about why Tom Holland should host the Oscars. At the risk of alienating my daughters, who adore him, I have to say this would be a terrible idea. Holland has the presence and charisma of a three-toed sloth. Give the gig to his girlfriend, Zendaya, who crackles with charm and creativity and sheer exuberance.

Alexa: Just hear me out. In a marketing partnership that ensures its survival until 2040, the Academy signs a blockbuster deal with Amazon. A giant Echo is built and rolled onto the stage in March. A team of writers craft the jokes it will robotically deliver. As a bonus, the swag bags are supplied by Amazon Prime. People, do I have to think of everything?

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian: Let’s face facts, Millennials and Gen Z don’t give an avocado toast about the Oscars. But they might if new lovers Pete “BDE” Davidson and Kim K were hosting. He has the comedy chops. And you know what? So does she. These two are catnip to the tabloid press. They could come out in thongs and SKIMS, making out for 10 minutes, and ratings records for the Oscars would be shattered, especially after Ye phones in a bomb threat.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: I told you. The goal should be to think outside of the box. And this would be the perfect Oscars host for 2022. Dr. Fauci saunters onstage in a tux, gloves and double-masked. He makes some lame jokes about “Dune” and “No Time to Die.” Then he goes off script and unloads on the anti-vaxxers whose recalcitrant ignorance has extended the pandemic for all of us. He roasts Rand Paul. He turns Best Original Score into a soaring oration on Virology 101. He says we should name a future mutation after Ivanka Trump. Ratings gold.

Bill Burr: Go with the best, Academy. When in doubt, go with the best.

Vinay Menon is the Star’s pop culture columnist based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @vinaymenon