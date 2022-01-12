But overall, having a clear goal for what type of behaviour needed to be changed — and moving quickly and aggressively to meet it — worked, says Robson.

That’s less the case with federal sick leave. The goal was to make sure low-wage workers, especially those on the front lines doing essential work in the pandemic, weren’t feeling obliged to go to work sick and inadvertently spreading COVID-19. But that problem was obvious early on in the pandemic and it took many months for the federal government to put together a program. When it did, the design was clunky, the money was barely enough and hardly anyone used it.

Ottawa has tweaked it since, and pressured provinces and employers to step up. But the results have been mediocre and a long time coming.

Fiscal policy works best in changing behaviour if the measures are “tangible and big,” and not so much when they’re “distant and small,” says economist Kevin Milligan from the University of British Columbia.

Quebec’s proposed tax on the unvaccinated is still in the design stage, but if it comes on your tax bill, it won’t be obvious until well over a year from now, he points out.

The need to provoke action, on the other hand, is now.

Still, the announcement itself — along with a warning last week that Quebecers would need to show proof of vaccination to buy alcohol or cannabis — seems to have jolted at least some of the unvaccinated population to sign up for first doses over the past few days.

“They’re just kind of going from all angles,” says Milligan.

But past practice can only take us so far when it comes to the unique circumstances of the Omicron variant, Milligan and Robson say. A lot of convincing the last 10 per cent to get their shots is linked to the reasons why they haven’t done so already. And that’s complicated — a mishmash of populism, misinformation, fear of needles, lack of trust in the health-care system, disenfranchisement and other disparate reasons that the tax code is not flexible enough to meet.

So it would make sense for the Quebec experiment to play out and perhaps inspire other provinces, within the law.

But also, it’s worth layering on other more immediate approaches that skip fiscal policy entirely and go directly to the unvaccinated population — figuring out exactly who has avoided vaccination, going door to door, and setting up kiosks in areas with low vaccination rates for example, or finding a way to have direct conversations between public health experts and those who are hesitant.

In other words, when it comes to the last mile, big money now is more convincing than money one day down the road. But money isn’t everything.

Heather Scoffield is the Star’s Ottawa bureau chief and an economics columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @hscoffield