But still not what critics are asking for: Ford and Lecce and Moore could offer no guarantees that students or teachers could not catch COVID-19 in the classroom.

I don’t fault anyone for fearing infection — parents, teachers, unionists, columnists, oppositionists — but at what cost in isolation? Two years after COVID took root in Ontario, and two weeks after Ontario closed classrooms, it’s time to take stock — and stop the shock tactics that are a prescription for paralysis.

Should two weeks become four weeks, and then two months? How many semesters and how much longer do we want to keep kids out of classrooms in pursuit of zero COVID, when the goalposts keep getting moved back and waves keep coming back?

The answer, according to many of the critics, is that Ford is the problem. And Lecce is a lightning rod.

There is no shortage of short-sightedness by Ford’s Tories — from environmental recklessness to ideological ignorance — that cries out for accountability in the coming election campaign, quite apart from COVID. But to pretend that Ontario has mismanaged the pandemic while other provinces have outdone us — from B.C.’s besieged NDP government to Quebec’s bizarre curfew regime — is public deception and self-delusion.

If blaming government and demonizing Ford makes people feel better, so be it. But it’s a political mirage and a journalistic crutch.

There is no magic bullet, short of universal vaccination, that will do the trick. As much as I wish everyone would roll up their sleeves and those of their young children — with enough jabs to go around the world — we are still a long way off.

Until then, a couple of reality checks:

I was sympathetic to the idea of a two-week “circuit-breaker” after family gatherings over the holidays, which also gave school boards more time to brace for the Omicron onslaught and inevitable absenteeism. But parents who are still afraid of sending their children back to class — and critics who insist on amplifying their fears — should remember that most school boards will still let them hold kids back by requesting an online exemption.

Stay away if you wish. But do not keep everyone else out of class until your fears are assuaged.

Bear in mind that young children are far less likely to suffer dire consequences from catching COVID. That’s why, as so many pedagogical and pediatric experts keep reminding us publicly, the “cure” — keeping them from school and depriving them of in-class learning — is worse than the disease.

We can try to vaccinate our way out of COVID, but must also recognize the reality of parental hesitancy. While roughly nine out of 10 adults in this province are vaccinated, and almost as many teens have taken the jab, less than half of kids aged five to 11 have been inoculated to date.

The unvaccinated will still be vulnerable to illness and act as vectors for transmission. That’s why it should be mandatory for students of all ages to be vaccinated for COVID, not unlike the way we handle other infectious diseases.

Many parents who believe in vaccines for themselves aren’t ready to put their kids in line — and on the line. That’s where our politicians and public health doctors must be bolder, by making a strong case for the benefits of vaccination, the minimal risks of complications, and the far greater risks of illness from COVID.

All students should be compelled to report their vaccination status for COVID as for other communicable diseases, and it should be made a condition of enrolment with few exceptions. At Wednesday’s briefing, Moore pointed out that no other jurisdiction has yet done so, which only sends mixed signals (the doctor later issued a statement clarifying that he strongly endorses the shots for children).

The sooner we send a clear signal — even if only to set a date in advance — the faster parents will understand the inevitability and desirability of vaccines for all schoolchildren of all ages.

We cannot delay forever, and we cannot keep fighting over school closings to the last child. Nor can we forget the burden borne by older students in colleges and universities, many of whom remain in limbo — locked out of their campuses for weeks to come by unaccountable administrators, despite vaccination rates that are virtually universal.

Who better than an elementary school teacher with two kids in university to make that point to me this week. Let’s give her the last word:

“As a parent of two young men attending Queen’s and Laurier, I can attest to the negative impact on their lives,” Kerri Noer wrote me Wednesday as her own Toronto school was getting set to open its doors.

“As an elementary teacher, I (will) happily return to the classroom next week because I witness the social, emotional and academic benefits for the children being in the classroom over the risks. The same applies to university students who are suffering but no one seems to care.”

Who to blame?

Martin Regg Cohn is a Toronto-based columnist focusing on Ontario politics and international affairs for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @reggcohn