A: While your close friends may’ve tried to be thoughtful about your budget circumstances, they also blundered by keeping you out of the loop as plans got firmed up, without you being told.

Meanwhile, you’re all mature adults, can speak up when it’s needed, and have maintained good communication with each other in the past.

There was no overt need for your friends — or you — to act differently about hopeful post-COVID plans. When the time comes that we finally hear that the pandemic has been contained enough, everyone will want to celebrate with friends, family, whomever.

The birthday girl herself should’ve simply asked you if it was too extravagant a plan for your budget ... and changed to a different locale if so.

That’s what close friends do ... unless there’s someone like the pregnant pal who offered to help you attend.

If this getaway actually happens, I say go and enjoy.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the young woman who’d suffered sexual abuse in her teenage years, and still feels the effects (Dec. 22):

“Every company needs to have policies that minimize the risk of harassment to their employees and customers.

“No visiting boss ought to be inviting an employee into their hotel room for a private meeting. Such a situation is fraught with peril, putting the employer at risk of being sued and/or charged with sexual crimes.

“Worse, it’s a situation that puts any employee at high risk of being harassed and/or abused.

“Companies can create policies mandating that more public venues be used when out-of-town travel is necessary for business. These policies need to pertain to everyone, including the top brass.

“So, any person who owns a company should beef up their abuse and harassment policies immediately!”

Close friends with differing personal situations should discuss ahead any potential conflicts over a group plan.

