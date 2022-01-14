The pandemic is affecting education but there are simple ways to ensure that our kids keep learning and having them read regularly is important
How To Train Your Dad
Gary Paulsen
Farrar Straus Giroux
2021, 186 pages
ISBN: 9780374314170
ages 10+
How To Train Your Dad by Gary Paulsen is an entertaining, funny book for older children.
The story features Carl, a 12-year-old boy who lives with his dad who is all about sustainable living. His father’s attempts at living sustainably include collecting junk, old clothes and even dumpster-diving. Also in the family is Carol, a dog who they rescued. Carl’s dad believes they are rich but that is not how Carl sees their life. The practical side of Carl’s father results in Carl being dressed in long-lasting, second-hand clothes such as pink bib overalls with embarrassing patches like “Sweetie Pie” on them. If this isn’t bad enough, Carl’s lack of fashionable clothes comes at a time when he wants to be noticed by girls – particularly one named Peg.
Because Carl is worried about what others think of his appearance and how he lives, he tries to change how he and his father live by altering his dad’s mindset. His main resource for the experiment is a puppy-training pamphlet that he finds. The brochure, along with input from Carl’s friend “Pooder” results in a hilarious, but ill-fated, attempt to change how Carl and and his dad live.
How To Train Your Dad is a funny and entertaining story.
A Sky-Blue Bench
Bahram Rahman, illustrated by Peggy Collins
Pajama Press
2021, 29 pages
ISBN: 9781772782226
Ages 4+
A Sky-Blue Bench is a narrative, picture book which tells the story of Aria, a young girl in Afghanistan, who due to her recent accident, is an amputee. Aria is excited to be going to school after her accident, but finds it difficult to adjust due to the pain in her leg. During the war, all of the benches had been burned to heat the residents' homes and now everyone had to sit on the floor. Instead of giving up, Aria devises a plan to create her own bench and seeks the help of Kaka Najar, a carpenter. Once completed, Aria finished the bench by painting it "sky-blue", the colour of courage, peace and wisdom. All of her classmates were excited to have a bench. Inspired by Aria's actions, the class starts to devise a plan to furnish their entire classroom.
A Sky-Blue Bench shares a valuable lesson of resilience and that children, specifically girls, can do anything that they put their minds to. This book also provides a simplified version of one lived experience of people living in Afghanistan. In the appendix are definitions of terms used in the book such as, "internally displaced" people, "landmines" and "unexploded ordnance" (UXO).
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Peanuts Celebrate You!
Charles M. Schulz, adapted by Elizabeth Dennis Barton, illustrated by Scott Jeralds
Simon Spotlight
2020, two board books
9781534482814
ages preschool+
Young children will enjoy these board books about the Peanuts gang as they celebrate things such as being kind, being brave, not judging and being true to themselves – and lots more. The two book set includes the board books Peanuts: Be Kind, Be Brave, Be You! and Peanuts: Do Your Happy Dance! – Celebrate Wonderful You.
Nice book set featuring excellent illustrations, rhyming text and wise messages.
