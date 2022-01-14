How To Train Your Dad is a funny and entertaining story.

A Sky-Blue Bench

Bahram Rahman, illustrated by Peggy Collins

Pajama Press

2021, 29 pages

ISBN: 9781772782226

Ages 4+

A Sky-Blue Bench is a narrative, picture book which tells the story of Aria, a young girl in Afghanistan, who due to her recent accident, is an amputee. Aria is excited to be going to school after her accident, but finds it difficult to adjust due to the pain in her leg. During the war, all of the benches had been burned to heat the residents' homes and now everyone had to sit on the floor. Instead of giving up, Aria devises a plan to create her own bench and seeks the help of Kaka Najar, a carpenter. Once completed, Aria finished the bench by painting it "sky-blue", the colour of courage, peace and wisdom. All of her classmates were excited to have a bench. Inspired by Aria's actions, the class starts to devise a plan to furnish their entire classroom.

A Sky-Blue Bench shares a valuable lesson of resilience and that children, specifically girls, can do anything that they put their minds to. This book also provides a simplified version of one lived experience of people living in Afghanistan. In the appendix are definitions of terms used in the book such as, "internally displaced" people, "landmines" and "unexploded ordnance" (UXO).

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Peanuts Celebrate You!

Charles M. Schulz, adapted by Elizabeth Dennis Barton, illustrated by Scott Jeralds

Simon Spotlight

2020, two board books

9781534482814

ages preschool+

Young children will enjoy these board books about the Peanuts gang as they celebrate things such as being kind, being brave, not judging and being true to themselves – and lots more. The two book set includes the board books Peanuts: Be Kind, Be Brave, Be You! and Peanuts: Do Your Happy Dance! – Celebrate Wonderful You.

Nice book set featuring excellent illustrations, rhyming text and wise messages.