Also, consider your chats/contacts during the day when you’re apart: Does he always ask what you’re doing, and with whom?

Reflect, too, on your home life together: Is he warm, loving, and intimate? Or does he question you about whomever you’re texting?

If no red flags stand out in your memory, suggest that you take a gentle walk outside together as soon as possible. Say that you love and trust him and believe he feels the same about you.

Add that since he knows your past history with your ex — he should know, if you haven’t talked about it before — his comment about lunch with your colleague has upset you.

Hopefully, he’ll understand. If so, he deserves this consideration: Even if he sounded somewhat of a neanderthal to the smart, independent woman you are, he was uneasy about your possibly being impressed or flattered by the guy.

It’s time to reassure each other with the “great relationship” you both know how to have, through respect and trust.

Q: I’ve been friends with a married man for 10 years. I’m 44, single and working. He’s 54, very successful in a related business. We met periodically for drinks and got along well. No sex, just good talks and a lot of laughs.

He’s suddenly told me he’s divorcing and I’m “the one” for him! He said he’ll support me so I don’t have to work and we can travel together, He wants me with him.

How do I say “No,” without ending the friendship completely?

Awkward!!

A: Say “No thanks,” but say it nicely. Tell him he’s feeling more uncertain about his future than he claims, and that’s natural.

But his changing lifestyles and partners so immediately would surely cause mutual regrets, since this hasn’t happened naturally over time.

Wish him well, as a caring friend.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Define your relationship by the hallmarks of its constancy not by an occasional blip.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.