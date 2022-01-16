A week ago, I commented that I was glad I was not the one making the decisions about whether schools should or shouldn't open as Omicron has its way with the population. Now that someone else has made the decision, and schools are scheduled to open on Jan. 17, I do have a few suggestions for parents.

Let me begin by saying that, if you are a parent with reservations about the safety of your children, and you have arrangements available to care for them if you are working, then attendance is your choice. Schools will, undoubtedly, continue some form of hybrid learning with some kids in class and some kids online. Find out what services are available for your children if you wish to keep them home and avail yourself of them. At this stage in the pandemic, highly anxious parents and kids in the school system do not make for good education.

Given the nature of this virus and the widespread transmission already, it is highly unlikely any measures taken by schools, or you as a parent, are going to stop it from spreading to just about everyone. Kids are terrible with masks, terrible with social distancing and, frankly, not that great at washing their hands. Since this virus spreads quickly and easily, you might as well adjust to the fact that it is going to do so at schools.

If you have vulnerable relatives living with you and your kids are attending school, the more you can keep them isolated from your children the better. Visits with grandparents or immunocompromised friends or relatives should be placed on hold. Probably, by the middle of February, virtually all of the school-aged population will have been exposed and recovered and interactions can be normalized — assuming the next variant hasn't hit us,

It is highly likely that, between now and when everyone has been exposed, certain classes — and possibly entire schools — will be shut down again, so have your Plan B for child care ready at all times. A lot of teachers are going to get infected and they are going to have to, or want to, stay home. There are nowhere near enough substitute teachers or administrators to fill the holes, and even those holes that do get filled will soon be open again as the subs get infected. Absenteeism is likely to be the biggest problem facing schools for the next month.

If your child is showing symptoms of a cold — a sore throat, head congestion, aches and perhaps a fever — do not send them to school. Aside from infecting everyone else there, it will also not help them heal. For the vast majority of kids, Omicron is like a mild cold. Plenty of rest and fluids will take care of it in a day or two.

If you have a rapid test with which you can test your child, do so and then let the school know. Even if the test is negative, but your child is symptomatic, let the school know and keep your child home. There's plenty of room for error in these tests, and even if it's just a normal cold, your child is sick; keep him or her home for the sake of everyone else.

Finally, if anyone in your house, regardless of age, runs a fever over 39 C (103 F), cannot keep fluids down, or is having difficulty breathing, do not hesitate to take them to an emergency room at a hospital. However, if they are barely symptomatic and you're just afraid they might have COVID-19, please do not go to an emergency department. If you are vaccinated and/or boosted, or if you are reasonably young and healthy, the odds are definitely in your favour that all will be well. Don't let your fear put you at more risk than the virus itself.

And yes, you've heard it before, but the greatest protection for you and your family is vaccination. If you haven't started the process, you should. If you are in the middle of the process, get the next shot as soon as you qualify.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.