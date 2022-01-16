Dune

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

Looking for a good sci-fi movie? Dune is based on the bestselling novel by Frank Herbert which was first published in 1965. The film looks at a civilization that has to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe for a precious resource. Leading the way is Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), the son of a noble family and who was born into a great destiny.

This movie covers the first part of the book. The plot isn’t always the easiest to follow and I will likely watch the movie again prior to the second part of the story scheduled to be released in 2023. It does feature lots of action and good special effects along with a talented cast that, along with Chalamet, includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgard, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Chang Chen.

This 2-disc 4K/Blu-ray set includes the film on both 4K and Blu-ray along with numerous special features.

Harold and Maude

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray

An older movie recently released on Blu-ray by Paramount is Harold and Maude. The 1971 cult-classic features Bud Cort as Harold, a death-obsessed teen who falls for Maude played by Ruth Gordon. Maude is 79 years old and she enjoys life and makes the most of it – a lesson she leaves with Harold.

The coming-of-age comedy celebrates its 50th anniversary with this restored and remastered Blu-ray release. For their performances, Ruth Gordon and Bud Cort received Golden Globe nominations.

Complementing the entertaining film is an extraordinary soundtrack by Yusuf/Cat Stevens. Special features are “Yusuf/Cat Stevens On Harold And Maude”, commentary and theatrical trailers.