Q: I’ve been married for 11 years; we now have a four-year-old daughter. At the time of our wedding, I’d told my husband of my desire to keep my last name.

I felt changing it would cause an identity crisis and being an only child, I didn’t want my parents’ lineage and history to end then and there. It was a part of me.

I was also established in my industry and didn’t want to change my name if it limited me when I’m ready for my next career move.

It wasn’t what he was expecting. He’d assumed I’d take his last name but he agreed grudgingly. I did say that if we had children, they’d be named after him as I didn’t want kids to deal with hyphenated last names.

I grew up with a hyphenated first name and that itself caused enough administrative issues which resulted in important documents with my name cut off and having to be corrected.

Today, now that our daughter’s learning to write her name and is piecing her family tree together, she constantly tells me that her and her father have the same last name but I don’t.

It bothered me a bit but I figured she was just being a child, stating things as a matter of fact. Today, I overhead my husband telling her that only they share the same last name, but Mommy doesn’t.

I asked him why he’s saying that. His response was “Because it’s true. You didn’t want to take my name.” I told my daughter when she grows up, she can keep her name if she wants to, if she decides to marry one day and I left it at that, given that she’s only age four.

I feel like my husband is still sore about me keeping my last name all these years later, and is trying to make me feel bad about it now that I don’t share the same last name as my daughter.

I don’t want to change my name all these years later. I want to be a role model for my daughter to be able to choose what she does with hers if one day she’s faced with the prospect of changing it.