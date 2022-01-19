A: You’ve done all the right things, and I’m impressed with your resourcefulness. But for whatever reasons, these women don’t see you as an ally at this point in their lives. Maybe they feel they’d have to entertain you; maybe they worry you’ll judge. I don’t know.

What I do know is that you need to find new friends to hang out with now.

If you’re up for it, write each a letter, saying how much you miss them, how you’d love to get to know their children better, and be more involved in their lives any way they see possible.

Hopefully, they’ll respond positively.

Q: My boyfriend is miserable and I don’t know what to do. We started living together shortly before COVID, and it was fantastic! We’d wake up happy, grab coffee on our way to work, and then go our separate ways. We’d text during the day — sweet nothings and evening plans. Then we’d meet at home, maybe have dinner with friends, or a cosy night in. It was great!

When COVID started and we found ourselves together 24/7, we had a few mishaps, a few arguments, but we’ve managed to find our path together, while carving out time alone. It’s not ideal, but it’s working.

So it’s not me or our relationship that’s causing my boyfriend distress. And it’s not work either, because he just got a promotion and makes a very decent living. He’s fit and works out, and has a healthy relationship with his parents and sibs.

I can’t figure out what’s bothering him, or how to help.

Blue Man’s Girl

A: You’ve painted a solid picture of a healthy, happy, upwardly mobile young man. And I can only assume you’ve actually asked him what’s bothering him.

In my non-medical opinion, your next step should be to get him to a doctor for some basic tests to see if there’s anything going on that neither of you could know otherwise.

At the same time, if he’s open to it, perhaps he should have a chat with a therapist to see if he/she can try to find the origin of unhappiness settling within your man.

Hopefully, between those two experts, something will be uncovered.

