Q: Recently, my mother fell flat on her face ending up in hospital with a broken nose, concussion, and severe bleeding as she was on blood thinners. She also has diabetes, a heart condition, and a weak right leg.

I joined her while she waited to be medically assessed. She’s been in a head-on collision, a year before, coming away with a concussion, bruised ribs, and difficulty walking.

I used a sick day to accompany her. I’m the oldest child with a flexible work life, so felt my responsibility to support her as my three other siblings also work.

My mother wanted to leave the hospital. But the doctor warned that she’d lost a lot of blood and should stay for observation. Upon reviewing her meds with him, she didn’t mention one of her prescriptions, which were long expired.

The doctor warned that these meds are dangerous for older adults (i.e., cause falls), but she said she needed them for sleep. (I later took them to a pharmacy for disposal.)

I stayed with her until she was admitted and resting; I got her food and water. When she was released from hospital, my sister took her home. I called my mother every day.

A week later, she was swearing at me, stating that I’d “called the Ministry of Transportation to get her driver’s licence suspended.” I was unaware this had happened and said I’d not called anyone.

After several days, my mother insisted it was my fault. My siblings then turned on me. They backed my mother’s assertion of fault for her lost licence.

She started taking Uber rides for various appointments. She’s also been insisting the next-oldest sister drive her for errands and shopping. My sister’s angry, saying that it’s my fault that she had to do this.

I’m no longer comfortable being alone with my mother, due to any future false claims. She recently emailed me a list of Uber charges for about $2,000 stating that I had to pay because she lost her licence. My sisters continue to blame me for this situation.