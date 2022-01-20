2021, 31 pages

ISBN: 9780228103356

ages 3+

The Case of the Shrinking Friend is the seventh book in the Gumboot Kids Nature Mystery series and it sees Scout and Daisy on a winter hike. While hiking Daisy notices that the snow-mouse friend that she constructed a day earlier is smaller and she sets out to solve the mystery of why her friend is shrinking. In solving the mystery Daisy and Scout use sketches and field notes.

Children will enjoy joining Daisy and Scout on this mystery where they will learn about snow. The “Field Notes” at the back of the book provides interesting facts about snow and snowflakes and there is also a fun “Nature Craft” kids can make.

If you want another Gumboot Kids Nature Mystery to read you can check out the eighth book in the series – The Case of the Hanging Food Catcher. The books in this series (aimed at children 3 – 7) promote nature, curiosity, discovery and mindfulness.

Anime Art Class: A Complete Course in Drawing Manga Cuties

Yoai

Rock Point Publishing

2021, 143 pages

ISBN: 9781631067648

Ages 4+

Anime Art Class is a 'How To' book which teaches its readers to draw anime and manga characters. Contained within the book are anime basics, anime techniques, step-by-step tutorials and an "Inspiration Gallery & Coloring Pages". This 'How To' book does an excellent job of including educational content on incorporating art elements (e.g. colours, lines, value, shapes), multiple art techniques, and various art mediums (e.g. markers, pencil crayons, water colours, ink, pencil) in their artwork.

Each concept has a written and visual description to support multiple learners. As anime and manga texts (e.g. comics, TV shows, graphic novels) have increased in popularity in North America over the past decade, this book is sure to please many art and anime enthusiasts.

Separate art mediums and drawing surfaces (e.g. paper) are sold separately.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

