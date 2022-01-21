Reader’s Commentary regarding the topic of parenting methods that harm rather than help:

“Toxic Parenting by Dr. Susan Forward is one of the best books and manuals I’ve ever come across. I’ve passed on many copies throughout my own years of therapy, to so many tortured souls.

“I’m the only one of four children that my mother claimed she wanted, and unfortunately, I’m also the only one with over 30 years of ongoing counselling, including needing meds for anti-anxiety.

“Fortunately, my own kids aren’t too badly scarred by my history, and mental health issues.

“One major thing I’d like to point out on this topic is that, although many mothers get blamed for poor and abusive parenting, many women had no choices regarding becoming a mother, since there were no laws and no birth control protecting them.

“My own mother confessed how she grew to hate my dad for the hell he put her through during the 10 years he would force sex on her shortly after childbirth and abusing her.

“I only understood her predicament many years after having my own children and moving away to a better life. And I only realized how bad things were when the abuse by my brother became evident in a landmark lawsuit that my sisters and I fought on behalf for her.”

Q: Nine years ago, I unexpectedly became a widow. Raising two young boys was, and still is, a challenge along with my own progressive neurological health issues. To compensate for the loss of their father, I spoiled the boys with toys and electronics; but still thought I did a good job of parenting them on my own.

Now that my health problems are more serious, both of them have become verbally abusive. I get very depressed because I thought that I’d raised them better than that. The older one has a full-time job and still lives at home. He’s also still refusing even to clean his own bathroom or help to bring groceries inside from the car. He doesn’t contribute anything financially to living here, either.

My younger son pretty much copies his brother, refusing to help because, since his brother doesn’t, so why should he? I asked my 25-year-old to move out, but he refused. Most likely, I will need to have a caregiver to look after me in a few years.