Carla is a 33-year-old financial services professional who lives downtown. She says, “I have expensive taste when it comes to clothing. I like to invest in unique pieces, stand out and get compliments on what I wear.” She is “extroverted, detail-oriented and passionate in everything I do.” Carla loves “shopping, golfing, working out, my online painting class, museums and art shows.” She says, “I’ve been single for about a year now. My last relationship broke my heart badly and I’ve been online dating a bit methodically, to see what else is out there.” Carla wants to date someone who is “calm.”

I was immediately drawn to Eli’s eyes. They were deep. He was over six feet tall, which is appealing to me as I’m also tall. I loved the photos of his dog. I can’t have a dog at this point in my life, due to my work hours and where I live, but I am a serious animal lover.

We texted on the app for about a week. I eventually asked him if he wanted to meet for a drink and he was enthusiastic. I found a restaurant midway between our homes that seemed like a good option. I was excited to meet him.

In person, I was immediately attracted to him. His hands were noticeably big, which I found very sexy. He was extremely masculine and tall, and gave me cowboy vibes. He helped me take off my jacket. The date seemed promising right from the beginning.

I liked talking to Eli. He listened intently when I talked and apologized if he interrupted me. I found him to be extremely charming. He gave compliments easily. He was interesting and worldly. I could tell he had had a privileged upbringing, based on some things he said, but he was very humble. I found my heart fluttering at times! I also liked that Eli was passionate about his job and seemed to have good values. He spoke about his family with loving words.

During the date, Eli asked me about my travels, career, hobbies, interests, friends and personal goals. It made me feel special that he was so interested in these kinds of details. I find that on a lot of dates I am solely responsible for conversation and shaping the experience. But with Eli, the conversation flowed easily. We also shared more intimate stories about our high school experiences. Overall, Eli seemed like a rational, smart, caring person.

After about two hours, Eli said he was getting tired. I was a little disappointed that it was ending so early, but I didn’t want to keep him out late if he was tired. We hugged goodbye with no kiss, which I was fine with because I wanted to be careful with COVID-19. He said that we should do it again soon.

The following day, I got a surprising text from Eli. He told me that he wasn’t feeling well and took a rapid test and it was positive for COVID. He apologized immensely because he was worried that I might have gotten COVID from him. It was obvious that he felt really bad about it. I wasn’t feeling any symptoms, but I was also worried about getting sick.

I was also a bit annoyed, because I assumed that if he was tired the night before and took a test the next day, he probably hadn’t been feeling well but didn’t say anything. If Eli had messaged me the day of the date and told me he wasn’t feeling well, I would have been fine to reschedule, but I understood that he probably didn’t want to cancel on short notice. I knew I had taken a chance going on a date during the pandemic and I understood the risk. I’d gotten my booster and indoor dining was allowed, so I felt fine about the date beforehand. It was my choice to go on the date and therefore my responsibility if I got sick.

All of my recent dates have adhered to COVID rules and regulations. This means that I’ve had to get creative over the past few months. It’s not easy, but there are ways to make it work.