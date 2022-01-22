Q: Before I proceed, as my story is long, the important points are this: I’ve been in a common-law relationship since 2003, and recently found out he’s been supporting a woman and family in another country for the past five years.

I wanted out of the relationship in 2016, as he has many issues — he’s irresponsible with credit card debt, a liar and cheater. I cannot find any redeeming qualities! I wanted to reach out before I go into details.

Planning to Leave

A: The obvious question is this: Why haven’t you left? What kept you staying these past six years?

A partner with “no redeeming qualities” and with the character flaws you mention, is someone you definitely cannot trust. He’s likely also a person you cannot love either, unless there’s a very strong physical/emotional connection between you.

So, to understand why your relationship still exists, you have to be fully honest with yourself: Is there a back story or reason that explains why he’s supporting that woman/family, and why he kept it secret for five years? Does his credit card affect your household finances, and do you end up paying it off? If so, why? Do you have children together?

You’re fully aware of this man’s flaws, and say you want to leave him … well, you’re not the only long-term partner (almost 20 years now!) who’s accepted and accommodated living with someone who makes them feel hurt, angry, and badly used.

Is it better to stay for the sake of children in these relationships? Perhaps in some cases, but in many tense households of angry, warring spouses, the kids can’t wait to leave and often do so before their parent leaves. Teenagers especially feel the tension at home. Or they take sides, sometimes making the situation tougher on the unhappy parent.

Examine your life: Have you been working or pursuing an interest that makes you happy? Is there a plan for how you’ll manage financially and find your own social life?

I look forward to hearing back from you and, together, sharing some insights as to why your partner behaves as he does, why you stayed, and what’s your best plan for the future. I’m sure my readers will be interested, too. After all, most people have faced some relationship difficulties, and everyone can use some insights about repairing their own situations.