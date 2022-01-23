Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated G, DVD

Tom and Jerry was created in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Now, 82 years later, the latest release of the famous cat and mouse team – Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up! – is available on DVD. This 75-minute animated movie finds Tom and Jerry working to save a ranch owned by a brother and sister from an evil land-grabber. Helping out are Jerry’s three nephews as well as numerous prairie dogs. But can they all work together to defeat the greedy man who wants their ranch in this western adventure that includes several songs?

Halloween Kills

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 18A, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

Halloween Kills continues Michael Myers’ return to Haddonfield resulting in more violence and gore! While Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) attempts to stop Myers were believed to have been successful, the evil man continues his gruesome assault on everyone he encounters. While recovering in hospital from her injuries, Laurie inspires her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), and much of the town to track down Michael Myers and destroy him for once and for all.

Halloween Kills is a decent continuation of the movie franchise and this 2-disc set has the film on both 4K and Blu-ray. It also has both theatrical and extended versions of the movie along with an alternate ending. Bonus features include “Strode Family Values”, “The Power of Fear”, “Haddonfield’s Open Wounds”, commentary, deleted/extended scenes – and more.

Younger: The Complete Series

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 10 discs

I just finished watching all 84 episodes (33+ hours) of Younger and found the romance/comedy series (2015-2021) both funny and entertaining. The show sees 40-year-old Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) having difficulties getting back into the publishing world after raising a family. In order to get her foot back in the door she passes herself off as 26 years old and takes a job as an assistant. Her secret not only gets her a job in publishing, where she excels, but also a much younger boyfriend and numerous millenial friends. But Liza’s secret identity also causes many problems for her friends, colleagues and employer.