It’s that escalation of tension that is so punishing for the young workers engaging with the public.

Alarmed at the polarization over vaccination that led to confrontations on the election trail and protests outside of hospitals this fall, Parliament has already passed legislation making it an offence to intimidate health-care workers or patients, with offenders facing up to 10 years in jail. And there’s a live debate over whether politicians need similar protections.

Service-sector workers, on the other hand, are often paid minimum wage, are less likely to have a union in the workplace to speak up for them, and yet often find themselves tasked with enforcing rules around masking, hand-sanitizing, distancing, capacity and proof of vaccination.

While the overwhelming majority of Canadians have been properly vaccinated and are onside with all the rules, those who aren’t have become angry.

Who are these people? According to some polling done by Abacus Data in early January, about 14 per cent of adults were not vaccinated. Overall, they skew younger than 45, they’re spread out across the country, they’re less likely to be worried about COVID-19 and they are more likely to have little trust in government, science and institutions.

The workers on the other side of that anger are at the nexus of the culture war.

Who are they? Almost a third of workers aged 15 to 24 work in retail, and that’s up a full three percentage points from before the pandemic. About 16 per cent work in accommodations and food services, which is down significantly from the 20 per cent share two years ago, says Brendon Bernard, economist at jobs website Indeed Canada.

Despite the churn, the pay is just as low in retail as it is in fast food. Average wages in retail and wholesale for young people are $15.71, and $15.42 in accommodation and food services.

And they’re increasingly cynical. According to findings from Environics Institute, young people are now just as dissatisfied with the direction of the country nowadays as everyone else.

Perhaps that’s no surprise given that they are the demographic most likely to have lost jobs, income and hours, and also most likely to have experienced disruption to their future plans, according to another Environics Institute study.

Clearly, any employer or policy-maker aiming to respect young workers could see some quick fixes. Arming them with the best of masks, lots of paid sick days, and all the support they need to turn rule-breakers away at a moment’s notice would certainly go a long way. So would consistency and clarity on vaccine requirements in public-facing spaces.

But young workers may also have some power to demand more than that: they could quit and try to find something better.

Jobs have bounced back quickly for young people after every wave of the pandemic, Bernard points out. And until Omicron hit hard in January, employers were quite desperate for labour.

“A tight labour market is something that can be particularly impactful” for workers looking for better conditions or pay, he says.

So far, though, Canada hasn’t experienced the high “quit rate” or the surge in wages that we’ve seen lately in the United States. And simply quitting your job in the hopes of better support elsewhere is a last resort since there’s no guarantee other workplaces will be any safer, says Adam.

“It’s been a tough time as a worker, in general.”

