A: Lead by example. You’re over him, so no need to raise issues he won’t discuss (unless some serious matter requires both parents’ involvement).

When he can see the kids, accommodate his request. But if one or both children balk at a plan of his, try to find out why. Help them adjust to being with him in his new setting.

Being an ex-wife doesn’t have to include being the caretaker of his new relationship with his children. However, by helping your kids adjust to the new situation, you’re modelling the best kind of parenting about what matters most.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the young woman whose new boyfriend’s family was “awful” (Jan. 3):

“After just four months dating, it was getting serious quickly.

“But ‘his parents, brother and sister-in-law seemed determined to make (her) uncomfortable.’

“And the brother rudely asked, ‘When did you learn that my brother makes a lot of money?’

“I would’ve expected the boyfriend to stop the brother from pestering her about money being her motivation. The fact that he did nothing and was reluctant to leave upon her request, indicated that his loyalty is to family first.

“But he didn’t forewarn them about what he expected from them nor intervene about their behaviour.

“If it were me? I’d assume that what she saw is what she should expect from then onward.

“He’d really need to prove to me that he values me as a future partner and possible wife — and does not believe I am after his money. Otherwise, it’s a future of resentment, with him not in her corner.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

An unwanted divorce still calls on the spouse who’s been left, to help their mutual children adjust to the new situation.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.