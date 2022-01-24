Happy Fox Books

2021, 12 pages

ISBN: 9781641241458

ages 4+

There is lots of interesting information packed into this board book. And the illustrations, cutouts and chunky pages will appeal to young readers. Did you know that, “Between 25,000 and 500,000 insects and other animals live in a tree”? Or that lichens form when fungi and algae combine? Or that there are approximately 20,000 species of lichen in the world? Readers will also learn about animals such as fireflies, weasels and even tardigrades! And the importance of dead and rotting trees is also covered.

Discovering the Hidden Woodland World is a good nature book for adults to share with children.

A Peek At Beaks: Tools Birds Use

Sara Levine, illustrated by Kate Slater

Millbrook Press

2021, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781541587342

ages 4+

In A Peek At Beaks: Tools Birds Use you will learn that a “bird’s beak is a finely honed instrument that has evolved to do jobs important for that particular species.” For example, some ducks (dabbling ducks) use their flattened beaks to filter out the water, sand and dirt they take in which is mixed with animals and tiny plants. Humming birds use their narrow beaks and long tongues to gather nectar from flowers. You will also read about birds such as sandpipers, pelicans, wrens, sparrows, hawks, herons, woodpeckers – and more – and how their beaks are designed to help them catch and eat food – and do other important things.

Good photos and interesting text make this another good nature picture book for children. At the back of the book there is the interesting section “The Evolution of Bird Beaks: How Beaks Change over Time.”

