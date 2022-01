Your wife’s sudden departure for another man was devastating. Now, five years later and settled with another woman, you can remember the previous good times and feel conflicted when comparing the two women.

An experienced therapist can now help you reflect on that first marriage and what each of you contributed to the good times and to the not-so-good times. You’ll also get insights about the kind of future you want and need.

You’ve mostly been lucky in your partners (until the break). It’s time to know yourself and your needs at this age, before you make changes for your future.

Readers’ Commentary Regarding the woman’s complaint about her “ranting” husband (Jan. 4):

Reader No. 1: “The woman might benefit from Al-Anon. Instead of putting the focus on him, Al-Anon teaches family members and friends of an alcoholic to practice self-care and set boundaries.

“Also, he’s her third husband. Could the other two have been alcoholic as well?”

Reader No. 2: “As someone who recovered from a drinking problem, I wanted to point out that a 12-step program and strong will aren’t the only options for sobriety.

“I quit drinking with help from what’s called the Rapid Access Addiction Medicine clinic at a hospital in my city. The doctor whose care I’m in prescribed a couple of medications to deal with withdrawal and cravings, and counselling was available, but I found the medical intervention most helpful.

“I’d despaired for years trying to quit/cut back using willpower, and my body just wouldn’t function. However, once I was medicated, I quit the next day.

“I’d assumed any help I sought would be some variation of a 12-step program, which never worked for me, so I didn’t seek help.

“Had I known there was a medical intervention available I could have quit a lot sooner.”

If your relationship history repeats similar/confusing patterns, recognize your own conflicts through the help of a therapist (available online).

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.