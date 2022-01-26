You’ve admirably focused on your father’s unbearable sorrow, but you two sons also need to come to terms with the loss.

Then, find a grief therapist for your father, which is someone trained to deal with the deeper issues of a grief that doesn’t ease.

There are many approaches to this kind of help which sometimes involves rituals related to the deceased — e.g., acknowledging her birthday, lighting a candle on the anniversary of her death, packing up her clothing, etc.

I encourage readers who’ve experienced all-encompassing grief to write of their learning to accept the loss.

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding a male letter-writer’s response to a young woman “terrified” if she says anything wrong to her boyfriend, “afraid of him and doesn’t know how to leave” (Jan. 5):

The male makes the comment that “people are allowed to be mad or angry … it seems like she has the issues, not her boyfriend.

My sister was in a relationship with a man who ‘was allowed to be mad or angry.’ She often made excuses for him. She finally got out of the relationship but too late. He tracked her down and murdered her.

I’m a male totally disgusted by the writer’s attempt to claim that fault lies with this frightened woman. No woman or man, should be in a relationship with a partner who terrifies them.

Terror isn’t something you feel because you’re overreacting. If you’re scared of your partner and they cause you to cry, leave. Find support from family, friends or a professional organization and move on as quickly as possible.

Don’t let anyone tell you that you’re wrong about how you feel. Relationships are supposed to be mutually beneficial. If yours isn’t, move on before it’s too late.

