One guy came on to me from the first day. He was very cute, smart, amusing, and very popular. I immediately had a crush. But everything between us was kept private so our classmates wouldn’t tease us.

We were making out a lot whenever possible. His parents both worked, so there were three hours after school before they came home, when we could be alone in his house.

I was into him, but I wasn’t willing to go the whole way. I felt too young for that and scared. I loved being with him but after a few months I got tired of the disagreements.

We both graduated, went to different colleges/universities. I heard he moved to Boston and married there. I never saw him again.

I’m 38 now, married with two kids. I recently attended an annual event and was introduced to a member’s visiting sister, a widow.

She took me aside and quietly said that her husband, my short-term boyfriend, had passed a year ago from a sudden heart attack at 40. She said he’d once told her about his “first big crush” on me. I was stunned!

Do I email this woman and tell her the nice things I remember about her late husband? Do I mention his unsuccessful pursuit of having sex with me?

Strange Circumstances

A:No. Definitely not. You let this woman whose husband died suddenly, way too young, have only her memories.

If she reaches out to you further, tell her only how smart he was, and amusing. Be clear that it was a short-lived high-school romance as you, especially, were very young.

Say nothing about the sexual conflict.

Ellie’s tip of the day

If someone close ignores COVID restrictions, explain that every family needs to help lessen cases/hospitalizations. Also, try to understand their fears.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.