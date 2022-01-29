A:Most people have spent their growing-up years seeing things from their own perspective, as in, “I need,” “must have,” “can’t manage without.”

But adult marriage and parenthood require a broader view of everyone’s needs within the immediate family.

Your wife’s very serious illness assaults her physically, psychologically and emotionally. She’s given up or been unable to have sex (these two may be one and the same).

It’s no surprise, given her condition plus holding down a job, that she can’t stay awake late at night.

You could’ve tried harder to join her bedtime, but you didn’t. On the other hand, she worries about your daughters’ perception of parents sleeping apart … though her illness is an easy explanation that young people can understand.

So both of you are allowing a major breach between you as a couple, focusing on avoidance rather than adaptation and solutions.

Why would you think that moving somewhere cheaper would have to mean “(you) taking away my daughters from their mother”?

Why would your wife think that only “a middle-class home” is normal and acceptable when the current situation isn’t working or affordable?

A major dent in finances is tough, but your wife’s illness is far harder to experience. She needs your emotional support, care and comfort.

One small gesture can launch a solution: Go to bed earlier to try and reconnect. As a team, you’ll have a far better chance.

Reader’s Commentary About dating sites:

“They all want you to ‘Buy Credits’ so you can talk to ladies whose pictures you see on the site. You never talk directly to that lady. Usually, the site’s offices are somewhere overseas.

“Many people answer your requests and make you think you’re talking to that person, using up your credits.

“Meanwhile, she never talks to you directly. It’s a scam and thousands of people get sucked into these sites.”

Ellie: If other readers have experienced this same situation, write your accounts. They could cause legal authorities in this field to come up with stronger standards.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Resolving marital difficulties requires a fresh look at what’s possible and needed by everyone involved.

