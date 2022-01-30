Although the truckers may wish to take credit for the increased rhetoric last week about "living with COVID," and the dropping of many restrictions that have affected our lives for the last two years, the reality is that public health authorities have finally had to admit they have lost the battle to eliminate COVID.

The Omicron variant has proven itself uncontrollable, and many of the measures of contact tracing, widespread testing and two-week quarantining after contact have fallen to the wayside. Like Australia did a month ago, public officials have decided to "let 'er rip," although the more prudent term of "living with COVID" has been adopted.

The transition to living with this is not going to come easily for some. Anxiety will remain exceptionally high. I say this with no disrespect at all for the choices public health officials made over the last couple of years. Before Omicron, and before widespread vaccinations, the variants of the coronavirus spreading through an unprotected population posed a significant threat to public health and the effective operation of the health-care system. Without public health measures, things could have been an awful lot worse.

If living with COVID is the new normal, we're really just returning to the normal we've lived with for decades during flu season. However, children will be much more sensitized to the threat after the last couple of years, so we need to teach them something about protecting themselves and loved ones. We need to explain that coronaviruses have been around for a long time and will be for a long time in the future, but, if they are healthy and careful, these new variants won't necessarily be any more dangerous than the common cold.

This is a good time for everyone in the family to pay attention to good health habits going forward — proper sleep and nutrition as the two most basic elements. One of the biggest contributors to COVID severity was Type 2 diabetes, and poor eating habits are at the root of this. If we want our children to have the best chance of staying out of the category of "most vulnerable," then we need to teach and model healthy eating habits.

We will also need to consider, when the indoor seasons begin, the importance of washing our hands before eating, staying home when sick and staying away from vulnerable relatives when viruses are spreading around schools. Who went to visit Grandma when they had the Hong Kong flu in 1968, influenza B in 1985, the swine flu in 2003 or the SARS virus in 2004?

I expect life on the ground will return to normal very soon, but, hopefully, the legacy of COVID will be a better realization of the risk of viruses to vulnerable populations, a better understanding of how to protect yourself and others when waves of viruses gain momentum, and a greater willingness to take the steps necessary to do both.

Now that we're used to them, masks will be common sights during the winter (although not everyone will wear them), flu shots and/or separate COVID shots will become routine for the majority of the population, and employers will encourage and pay those who are sick to stay home to avoid excessive workplace disruptions.

In essence, personal responsibility for our health will return largely to our own shoulders, where health measures, lockdowns and isolation become a personal choice, not a societal one.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.