Yet it’s curious that that she apparently hasn’t even said privately to her that you both are opposed to her ridiculing people through body-shaming, and also her outspoken racism.

Either your roommate feels obligated to be welcoming through their family ties, or her values also don’t align with yours. That can become a serious divide between roommates. I recommend that you try to talk it out, soon.

For an immediate response to the visitor, sure, move out. But for your own self-respect, have a conversation with your roommate and insist that it’s the last time that either of you host someone who’s so obnoxious that you feel that you have to leave your own home rather than suffer her comments and opinions.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the woman resisting online dating (Dec. 20):

“While my son (23) found his future wife when she contacted him on Instagram, my daughter (26) hated the idea of online dating.

“She also hates being connected 24/7 and doesn’t like all the text chats that seem to have to take place before meeting someone. She finds the whole process somewhat tedious.

“As if meeting people and dating through in-person connections was all unicorns and rainbows back in the day!

“She tried a few platforms and played around with her profile to attract the right people. Then, a girlfriend found her boyfriend through Bumble, where women make the first contact.

“Success!

“My daughter’s now dating a lovely young man who owns his own business and enjoys many of the same interests, so they can talk for hours.

“There IS a dating site out there for that woman who wrote to you, and hopefully her future partner as well.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

There’s a time in life when circumstances make it crucial to your own self-respect to speak up against shallow mockery of others and divisive racism.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.