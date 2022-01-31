Ghostbusters: Ultimate Collection

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 8 discs

I just watched the three movies in Ghostbusters: Ultimate Collection in one day – Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II and Ghostbusters: Afterlife – and it was a fun day! It had been years since I saw the first two movies and they have aged well. And even though the original cast only makes a brief appearance in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it is a very good film and fits right in with the very successful supernatural/comedy franchise. Each of the movies are in 4K and Blu-ray and there are an additional two discs of special features. This “Ultimate Collection” also has digital versions of the movies including Ghostbusters: Answer the Call.

This set also has lots of special features – more than 20 hours! A few of the special features I enjoyed are “’Behind Closed Doors: Ghostbusters’ Reelz Documentary”, “Ecto-1: Resurrecting the Classic Car” and “’The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of the Ghostbusters II’ – June 1989” in which the cast promotes the then upcoming second Ghostbusters movies. These “extras” are interesting and informative. For example, did you know that the character Slimer was inspired by John Belushi? Or that John Candy and Eddie Murphy were considered for roles in Ghostbusters?

Complementing the Ghostbusters films and the special features is the book “Making Ghostbusters” which is the screenplay by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis which includes behind-the-scenes photos, illustrations, story board, stories – and more.

And all of this is kept in a very nice light-up Ghost Trap (the light is green so the trap is clean, so don’t worry!) This impressive 8-disc set makes a great display.

Billions: Season Five

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 4 discs

Billions is a very entertaining series with a talented cast that includes Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad and Asia Kate Dillon. Showtime’s fun series pits U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) against hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) as they try to outsmart one another in a high stakes cat and mouse game.

Season five introduces a new rivalry into the mix – social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Corey Stoll). Prince is a major threat to Axelrod’s dominance and he seems to have the advantage no matter how hard the experienced hedge fund manager tries to get revenge against Prince. Add in the others who add enemies and change alliances on a regular basis and you have an intense, entertaining season. This 4-disc, 12-episode set is approximately 11.5 hours long.