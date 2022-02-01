1) Using your own name, talk silently to yourself as you would to another (as in, “OK, Ellie, it’s time to focus on your work”);

2) Use your inner voice for mental time-travel (e.g., “how much will this boring date matter to me in a couple of weeks?”).

3) Walk in nature. When we’re surrounded by interesting things, the mind drifts to restore positive thoughts and experience the sense of awe of a beautiful sunset.

For those who once thought talking to yourself was a quirky oddball thing, the science and hope that evolves from “Chatter” is the sort that, in your relationship with yourself, gives each of us a lot of choice and agency in how we create our own story about ourselves and engage with the world.

My take on all this: Not only is the self-relationship most important, but you can benefit from the connections with others in your life, by using your inner-voice chatter as a positive tool.

For daters, this book brings new insights, and hopes.

Some tips specific to dating: Venting about a romance that didn’t work out is fine if you have a friend who not only listens but empathizes and contributes positive feedback. However, venting on social media just releases toxic language and thoughts that keep you beating yourself up, mentally and emotionally.

When you meet someone new, tell the good, healthy stories about yourself — stories that make sense about who you really are. Stop telling yourself the worst things possible about your own nature. Kross stresses, “When you say self-defeating things to others from allowing negative chatter in your head, you can push away those who really love and care about you.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Don’t just listen to your inner voice, use it in relationships to maintain a healthy, positive self-image. Just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.