While Ontario businesses enter step one in the province’s grand plan of reopening (or whatever the heck it’s called), a frazzled class of public health professionals is entering a new pandemic stage in its own right: the “just live with it” stage.

In recent days you may have noticed that previously tight-lipped public health officials, who tend to say nothing with certainty, suddenly sound quite certain about one thing: that we must “learn to live with” the virus.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s top doctor, said almost exactly this late last month. As did Toronto’s medical officer of health. Given the significant transmissibility of the Omicron variant, Dr. Eileen de Villa said, “We are likely to find ourselves in a situation where we are learning how to live with COVID.” This week, de Villa echoed this sentiment at a news conference. “With this incredibly transmissible variant, perhaps the goal of elimination isn’t really within reach,” she told media.

And she’s right. The goal of elimination — a.k.a. COVID Zero — is most definitely beyond reach when you factor in not just the extreme catchiness of the Omicron variant, but the shifting opinions of an exhausted public. The truth is that ordinary people (not only a minority of unvaccinated truckers who never cared for restrictions to begin with) are simply done with life in lockdown.

According to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute, approximately one in five Canadian households have reported at least one COVID-19 infection since Dec. 1, 2021. And a majority of those Canadians —54 per cent — “now say they want all restrictions to end.” (That’s an increase of 15 percentage points since early January, says the Angus Reid Institute.)

According to Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table, the plausible range of positive cases to occur in the province since Dec. 1 2021, based on wastewater testing, is between 1.5 and 4 million infections.

Omicron has likely peaked in Ontario, we’re told, which is why restaurants are open for indoor dining and gyms for indoor panting. But we are also told that when things open up we should expect to see a rise in COVID-19-related hospital admissions. It seems our exposure to the virus has increased significantly and our fear of it has decreased.

This meeting of contradictory truths leaves public health officials in an extremely awkward position. It’s not as though the messaging around acceptable pandemic behaviour was ever clear and easy to deliver. But the present reality renders it more muddled than ever before.

“In order to support a successful reopening we must remain vigilant to protect the progress we’ve made together,” de Villa said Tuesday. But what exactly does being vigilant mean today? What exactly is the average Torontonian supposed to take away from a news conference at which the city’s top doctor tells them to remain “vigilant” and limit “in-person interactions,” meanwhile the mayor of the city tells them to go out on the town? This is “a big week for our city,” Mayor John Tory said on Tuesday at that same press conference. Now is the time to support our restaurants, he said, encouraging Torontonians not only to “take out local,” but when and where possible, to “dine local” too.

There’s nothing wrong with the mayor’s message. I hope to “dine local” too after my toddler is vaccinated. But in conjunction with de Villa’s recommendation to limit contacts, it is very confusing. How do you remain vigilant in a pandemic and simultaneously eat nachos in doors close to unmasked strangers? Is the idea to treat COVID vigilance as you would a diet? Remain vigilant Monday through Friday and take yourself out for a decadent meal on Saturday?