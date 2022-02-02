The Wall
Jessie James, illustrated by Catalina Echeverri
New Frontier Publishing
2021, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781913639396
ages 4+
The Wall is a nicely illustrated picture book with a good message. Tom is a young boy who likes to explore. He enjoys watching grass sway in the wind and the purple-gray mountains and he likes the noises the animals make. Tom believes the world is a beautiful place and he wants to be an explorer and see it all when he grows up.
Unfortunately, grown-ups believe that the world is not safe and in order to protect themselves from “monsters that lived in other parts of the world” they build a wall to keep the monsters out. And while Tom feels safer he forgets about the things that make him happy like the grasses, mountains and animal sounds.
When Tom is sent a letter from the other side of the wall he decides to climb the wall. From the top of the wall Tom once again sees the beauty of the grasses, flowers, trees and mountains and he hears the “wonderful noises” of the animals. There are no monsters, but there is a little girl who waves to him. Tom helps the girl climb the wall and she tells him - and the grown-ups – stories of where she came from. And together they tear the wall down.
Soon the little girl’s family come to live as do people from other lands. And the children who had lived behind the wall go out into the world and experience many wonderful things.
Brisket Helps Miryam with Online Learning
Caryn Rivadeneira
Red Chair Press
2021, 63 pages
ISBN: 9781643710808
ages 6+
Brisket is a “World-Famous Helper Hound” who was rescued by Luke when he adopted him from the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Brisket is a terrier (a Lakeland Terrier to be specific) who is asked to help out Miryam, a girl whose health issues force her to learn online for a semester. Unfortunately, Miryam has a difficult time paying attention online so Brisket’s help is requested. But before you read about that, you learn how Brisket came to live with Luke. And then you get to hear about how Brisket meets Miryam and helps her learn how she can focus better on her teacher and schoolwork while she takes online classes.
At the back of this chapter book for young readers there is a section on “Brisket’s Tips for Focusing (on Online Learning)” as well as a section on “Fun Facts About Lakeland Terriers.”
The Illustrated Encyclopedia of the Elements: The Powers, Uses, and Histories of Every Atom in the Universe
Lisa Congdon
Chronicle Books
2021, 148 pages
ISBN: 9781452161594
Ages 5+
The Illustrated Encyclopedia of the Elements is a non-fiction book that teaches the readers about "...the building blocks of the universe...". This encyclopedia is an excellent resource for classrooms and science enthusiasts as a beginners guide and quick reference to the elements of the world. Contained within the book are; periodic table tutorial, scientific background, famous scientists, glossary and a description of each of the elements. Each element is described by its placement on the periodic table, year discovered, who by and where it is most commonly found (eg, human body, household).
This book is complete with beautifully drawn visuals and a well-explained content, all of which is organized in an easily read and understood manner to assist with the reader's understanding and engagement in the material. The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Elements is sure to be helpful for all stages of a child's education and beyond.
— Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
