Brisket Helps Miryam with Online Learning

Caryn Rivadeneira

Red Chair Press

2021, 63 pages

ISBN: 9781643710808

ages 6+

Brisket is a “World-Famous Helper Hound” who was rescued by Luke when he adopted him from the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Brisket is a terrier (a Lakeland Terrier to be specific) who is asked to help out Miryam, a girl whose health issues force her to learn online for a semester. Unfortunately, Miryam has a difficult time paying attention online so Brisket’s help is requested. But before you read about that, you learn how Brisket came to live with Luke. And then you get to hear about how Brisket meets Miryam and helps her learn how she can focus better on her teacher and schoolwork while she takes online classes.

At the back of this chapter book for young readers there is a section on “Brisket’s Tips for Focusing (on Online Learning)” as well as a section on “Fun Facts About Lakeland Terriers.”

The Illustrated Encyclopedia of the Elements: The Powers, Uses, and Histories of Every Atom in the Universe

Lisa Congdon

Chronicle Books

2021, 148 pages

ISBN: 9781452161594

Ages 5+

The Illustrated Encyclopedia of the Elements is a non-fiction book that teaches the readers about "...the building blocks of the universe...". This encyclopedia is an excellent resource for classrooms and science enthusiasts as a beginners guide and quick reference to the elements of the world. Contained within the book are; periodic table tutorial, scientific background, famous scientists, glossary and a description of each of the elements. Each element is described by its placement on the periodic table, year discovered, who by and where it is most commonly found (eg, human body, household).

This book is complete with beautifully drawn visuals and a well-explained content, all of which is organized in an easily read and understood manner to assist with the reader's understanding and engagement in the material. The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Elements is sure to be helpful for all stages of a child's education and beyond.