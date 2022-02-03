A recent New York Times article that focused on “love bombing” quoted Chitra Raghavan, a psychology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, who said that romantic behaviours can “transform into a manipulative dating practice,” by overwhelming a new partner with grand gestures and constant contact to gain control in the relationship.

She warns that it can be hard to recognize “the mismatch of familiarity” when someone’s saying the words you love to hear, such as “everything about you is what I wanted.”

Like your own experience last Valentine’s Day, Dr. Raghavan also warns that showering someone with presents is a common way for love-bombers to exert influence: “When you’re overwhelmed, you don’t see danger.”

Your experience was unpleasant and disheartening, but fortunately short-lived. You’ll be far more aware in future of how someone new responds to you early on.

For all singles hoping to have future relationships, there’s the ongoing need — pandemic or not — to weigh the kind of behaviour someone’s exhibiting against what feels normal and comfortable for you.

Not every hyper-enthused dater has a manipulative motive in mind. But as in all new relationships, you must stay alert to red flags.

While Valentine’s Day is meant to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration, it’s not a one-shot opportunity.

Spend it with someone you already love, like, respect, trust. And, if necessary, in COVID times, express your feelings virtually.

FEEDBACK Regarding a woman’s friend who accepts a married man’s unavailable love (Jan. 14):

Reader: “Involved Friend shouldn’t worry. Boyfriend will keep responding to her ‘booty calls’ as long as he can. When Involved Friend goes too far, he’ll stop.

“Meanwhile, Boyfriend has someone he has important conversations with (ex-wife regarding kids) and someone to have sex with (Involved Friend).

“But Involved Friend needs to fully appreciate this: As long as kids are in his life, so will his ex-wife be.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Be alert and recognize red flags if you’re being rushed into an uncomfortably intense/controlling relationship.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.