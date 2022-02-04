“I hope to attend and hope to have a green beer at a Toronto bar or restaurant that day to show the progress we are making following the province’s reopening plan…

“As mayor, I am looking forward to the return of many events this year.”

Indeed, if green beer isn’t your thing, Toronto’s Pride festival plans to return to the streets in person this summer, as does Caribana, scheduled for July 28. The same goes for the CNE and a host of other events that define summer, and in the former’s case — indigestion — in the city.

Is it possible that these comebacks will be cancelled in the face of a brand new deadly variant, as so many things scheduled before them have been cancelled? Of course.

But the difference between last spring and summer and this coming spring and summer is stark. Last spring I was scrambling to get my second shot of the mRNA vaccine (I waited overnight at a pop-up clinic near my house). This summer, more than 90 per cent of eligible Torontonians aged 12 and older will have received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 87 per cent will have received two.

The risk of severe illness among double-vaccinated people is very low. The risk of COVID-19 transmission outside is also low, and lower if you’re masked. We have never been better positioned in the pandemic than we are right now to enjoy a full summer season as an actual society.

It may seem lately as though the only public events happening right now are the kind most of us want to avoid: anti-vaccine rallies in an otherwise empty downtown core, and potentially, this weekend, an appearance by the Toronto contingent of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” currently blaring horns and clogging up the streets of Ottawa.

But whatever yahoo shenanigans unfold this weekend in the frigid air outside Queen’s Park remember that the vast majority of Torontonians reject the message on display. Remember that better weather and better company are just around the corner.

Emma Teitel is a Toronto-based city columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @emmaroseteitel