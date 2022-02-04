Even if he refuses to give you a recommendation, you should have tax information or bank statements that prove how many years he employed you.

I’m not saying this situation was all his fault … you considered it a “fairy-tale romance” while knowing from the start that he was married.

Now, finding work elsewhere and moving forward in your life are the ways to feel good about yourself again.

When you get settled working elsewhere, consider taking an online business course that’ll add to your resume for future advancement and salary increases.

Meanwhile, on your way out the door, tell this man that if he continues to verbally attack you, that you’ll make a harassment complaint to the appropriate workplace authorities or labour relations board.

FEEDBACK Regarding the woman who deeply suffers “Dark Days and Lonely Nights” in early winter (Jan. 14):

“If SAD (seasonal affective disorder, related to depression) persists well into February, before going the antidepressant route, the letter-writer might consider a daily walk, preferably in one of our many wonderful ravine/lakeshore parks.

“On even the gloomiest days I’ve found this a terrific mood enhancer with other beneficial side effects (weight, blood pressure and blood sugar control, along with benefits of light exposure being most notable).

“One can walk briskly or stop to notice nature — woodpeckers announcing spring’s return, cardinals and chickadees trilling, hawks soaring overhead, mallard drakes keeping other males from their females …

“Some women are reluctant to use these parks as they may seem isolated. But many back directly on houses, with enough other walkers around to feel safe.

“Friends might be happy to accompany you, especially during lockdown doldrums.

“Additionally, consider taking up exercises to enjoy long term — a sport, skating, swimming, whatever. For me, it’s dance classes, free or nearly so, through Parks and Recreation programs, including participants in their 80s, some in their 90s! Classes will likely begin again next term.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

An employer who uses their past workplace affair to keep an employee from leaving, can face a formal workplace complaint.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.