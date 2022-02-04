The Conductors
Nicole Glover
Mariner Books
2021, 422 pages
ISBN: 9780358197058
I enjoy stories that contain history and Nicole Glover’s debut novel is a very good historical fantasy novel. Set in Philadelphia shortly after the Civil War, The Conductors follows Hetty Rhodes and her husband, Benjy, as they solve mysteries and murders that aren’t being properly investigated by the white authorities. Hetty and Benjy were conductors on the Underground Railroad rescuing dozens of slaves and providing them with freedom.
When one of their old friends is murdered, Hetty and Benjy take on the investigation that turns up many surprises involving their friends and neighbours. Helping them solve the difficult mystery is their magic. Hetty is particularly talented with Celestial magic.
A gripping plot and setting and interesting characters make this book a good read. I’m looking forward to reading the second book – The Undertakers – in Glover’s “Murder and Magic” series.
The Midnight Library
Matt Haig, read by Carey Mulligan
Brilliance Audio
2020, (MP3-CD, 1 disc, almost 9 hours)
ISBN: 9780655697282
The Midnight Library is an entertaining fantasy novel about life, death, regrets, choices, acceptance and do-overs. Nora Seed is unhappy with her life. Not only does she have regrets about many of her choices, but her relationships with friends and family are strained, she has just lost her job and her cat was killed. Nora is very depressed when she makes a desperate decision to try and end her life.
Nora awakens in a library – The Midnight Library – which is a place somewhere between life and death where an infinite number of books exist and each book that you select provides you with a different life. Nora is allowed to see what her life would have been like if she made different decisions. Guiding Nora through this process is her school librarian, Mrs. Elm.
Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library is a fascinating story with a good message that is read well by Carey Mulligan. This MP3 audio book is on one disc making it easy to quickly download to a smart phone (or similar device) and listen to – and it is an audio book that is worth a listen.
