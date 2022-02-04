ISBN: 9780358197058

I enjoy stories that contain history and Nicole Glover’s debut novel is a very good historical fantasy novel. Set in Philadelphia shortly after the Civil War, The Conductors follows Hetty Rhodes and her husband, Benjy, as they solve mysteries and murders that aren’t being properly investigated by the white authorities. Hetty and Benjy were conductors on the Underground Railroad rescuing dozens of slaves and providing them with freedom.

When one of their old friends is murdered, Hetty and Benjy take on the investigation that turns up many surprises involving their friends and neighbours. Helping them solve the difficult mystery is their magic. Hetty is particularly talented with Celestial magic.

A gripping plot and setting and interesting characters make this book a good read. I’m looking forward to reading the second book – The Undertakers – in Glover’s “Murder and Magic” series.