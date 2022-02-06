A couple of events last week inspired the theme of this column. First, I saw a photo posted on a social media site of a group of young teen girls, sporting fine-looking bell-bottomed jeans and rather bright and flowery blouses while standing beside a mid-1960s car. The caption said, "Girls, these are your grandmothers!"

The second thing that happened was I posted my old high school student card on a site for alumni of said high school. Within hours I had several responses recalling events that I'd either forgotten or, worse, I'd suppressed for the embarrassment they'd caused. In fairness I did allege that while my intent of posting on the page was to potentially connect with former classmates or teammates, I also suggested a few apologies might be in order. I was taken up on the offer!

My children have known me, forever, as an old man. By the time they were teenagers, and much more attentive to the concept of age, I was. Any stories I told of my youth, admittedly embellished by selective recollection of the best parts, were classified as fiction. They simply could not imagine that at one point, their "old man" was a guitar-playing teenager in a band, a competitive athlete in several sports, a wanton dare-devil and, even more incredulously, had the odd cute girl who liked him. The mere mention of such possibilities was met with raucous laughter. "Good one, Dad," was a common refrain.

By all accounts, I think I easily qualified as a typical teenage dummy, with goofy clothing and bad hair. I assumed a breadth of knowledge and wisdom that was a complete fantasy and I hesitated little in speaking or acting in accordance with my rather profound understanding of right and wrong, of good and bad, or of relative applications of ethics and morality. My parents would certainly not argue I had some interesting ideas, and no doubt they lay awake more than a few nights wondering what would come of the world when my knucklehead friends and I took over.

I aged, of course, although I would not venture too far into the realm of having matured. "Good one, honey," my wife might say at such an assertion. Joining the workforce and being a parent brought along an almost infinite number of humbling moments that chipped away at the original breadth of knowledge and wisdom until I became convinced I knew little about the world and certainly had little wisdom that anyone would be interested in hearing. "Good one, I'll keep that in mind," eye-rolling teachers, parents and students would say as they left my presence as an educational administrator.

Now that I am a retired grumpy old man, I often wonder about what will become of the world when the current crop of young knuckleheads take over. For sure, I have come full-circle, as my father did, and my grandfather did and pretty much every generation before that. In forty years or so, my kids will be doing the same thing as the permanently stored pictures, texts and videos of their youthful antics will send their kids into fits of laughter.

Oh, what the heck, here's a little wisdom you can take or leave. Life is ridiculously short; at every stage there will be good times and bad, embarrassing moments and celebratory ones so make the most of every moment you can.

I know, "Good one."

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Amazon Books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.

