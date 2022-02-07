AYour son pulled away on his own and is highly likely to remain angry, unforgiving and distant whatever you do.

Privately, update your will. Assure that your grandchildren from both sons inherit equally, for their future education. Check all decisions with a lawyer, explaining past circumstances.

Assign all property and other items owned by you and your husband to be inherited first by the remaining spouse.

Finally, think long and hard about what you leave your sons. It must be equal, or the older one might even contest the will. If you have any extra funds that you can leave to a charitable cause you care about, make that gesture. It’s time your older son learned that others have more valid needs than his.

Reader’s CommentaryRegarding a woman determined to keep her own surname (Jan. 18):

“Although my husband was the love of my life and my soul mate, we almost called off our wedding due to our name dispute.

“He couldn’t understand why I couldn’t and wouldn’t give up my name. To him it was a rejection of a part of him and his family. To me, I’d be giving up my identity.

“Eventually we settled on a compromise neither of us liked. I hyphenated my name.

“But our society doesn’t make life comfortable or easy for those with hyphenated names. Computer forms often don’t accept them, people ignore the hyphen and address you incorrectly, letters and packages go undelivered. One tactful way to explain the importance of your name is to first explore what names mean in all cultures, especially our Indigenous cultures. Canadians are learning to address our Indigenous peoples by the names they call themselves, not by names others assigned them.

“Some Black families descended from slaves have abandoned names inherited from slave-owners of their ancestors and have taken African or Afrocentric names.

“For many people, especially the disenfranchised (which has included women), their name is their identity.

“I lived to see the day when my husband was miffed that his daughter readily ceded her name on marriage. Her husband then yielded to her keeping her name. Men with daughters can learn to be staunch champions of their rights!”

