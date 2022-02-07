This columnist is a strong believer that an understanding of economic and financial history can help us all understand our financial future. However, that is not to say that this approach is without problems.

One particular problem is that it is the dramatic, not the mundane, which tends to get recorded in our history books. There is a well-documented so-called availability bias in which the dramatic forms a too-important role in our memory.

There are obvious reasons why this would be the case: the outsized impacts when asset price crashes have produced recessions or depressions. That “The Great Crash 1929,” written by Canadian economist John Kenneth Galbraith and printed in 1954, is still in print and selling well today is an attestation to the quality of Galbraith’s writing but also the long impact of that terrible crash and depression.

The stock market crash of 1929 to 1932 has been followed by many others but not all of them produced a recession, let alone a depression. The collapse of the dot-com bubble saw the NASDAQ index, composed primarily of technology stocks, declined by almost 80 per cent and the blue-chip S&P 500 index declined by just over 50 per cent.

The result was a mild and short economic contraction in 2001, followed by a prolonged economic expansion and another boom in asset prices. The asset price collapse after the dot-com bubble burst did not have such a negative impact on private sector wealth that it materially reduced consumption and thus GDP.

That system continued to function and to fund the next economic expansion. It turned out that these particular speculators, nursing huge losses by 2001 were, as English economist John Maynard Keynes once remarked, mere “bubbles on a steady stream of enterprise.”

The bursting bubbles did not fundamentally disturb the great flow of credit and was insufficient to impair the stability of the banking system.

The move by global central banks to slash interest rates and create money, something they were late to do in the 1929-1932 crash, also sped the flow of enterprise — from 2000 to 2002 bubbles burst largely without import.

It is likely that the bursting of this current particular bubble will similarly have limited impacts on the growth of the wealth of the private sector, the stability of the financial system and the forthcoming economic boom. The price declines to date, of these most speculative assets, are large but the expansion of bank balance sheets continue and so does the economic recovery.

That we live in incredible times is hardly news to anyone. From an economic perspective the incredible elements of our times relate to the legal restrictions on key forms of consumption, the rapid improvement in most private-sector balance sheets during our recent recession and an unparalleled boom in bank lending in the recession.

The result is that money is abundant, and the total supply of U.S. dollars alone has grown by more than 40 per cent since the arrival of the pandemic.

There is huge pent-up consumer demand, particularly for services, and also a need for the corporate sector to invest to build a greener future with more robust supply lines and to become less reliant upon imports from China.

That is a combination of positives for demand that are highly unlikely to be negated by a collapse in the price of some very speculative assets. No doubt some have borrowed heavily to buy these assets and there will thus be some credit distress.

However, there is no evidence that the banking system, the key engine of both credit and money creation, has been materially involved in bankrolling the financial aspirations of the likes of Billy the Kid, Johnny the Kid, and Sheldon the Kid this time.

Billy The Kid had found some “hungry bank” to finance his speculations in 1967 but today he is more likely to have found some “hungry” bond investors. The impact of bond defaults is to reduce someone’s savings but not to undermine the stability of the banking system and its ability to finance an economic expansion.

Regular readers of this column will know that behind the Sturm und Drang of current asset-price volatility there is a huge structural shift underway in how our monetary and financial system works.

The time will come when those shifts result in a prolonged liquidation of equities by the savings institutions that currently hold them. When it does, there is every reason to expect a prolonged decline in the price of equities and, with a growing use of administrative measures to control prices and thus corporate profits, a prolonged decline in real economic growth.

Until then the plight of “the kids market” is something that should be primarily of concern to the “the kids.” For “the kids” there is actually some good news, as The Great Winfield explained more than half a century ago: “all of these kids but one will be broke, and that one will be the multimillionaire, the Arthur Rock of the new generation. There is always one, and we will find him.” If you are minded to join the hunt for that one “kid” — good luck.

Russell Napier is an adviser on asset allocation to institutional investors. He is a freelance contributing columnist for the Star. Reach him via email: russell@sifeco.org