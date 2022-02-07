Clifford the Big Red Dog

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated G, Blu-ray

Our children grew up watching the cartoon Clifford the Big Red Dog but I admit to being leery about how the cartoon that was on television for three seasons (2000 – 2003) would fare as a live-action movie. And it fares very well. Not only is the movie an entertaining, positive story for children, but it is one that adults will enjoy too with lots of funny moments. While it is a live-action film, it does feature a computer-generated image (CGI) of Clifford. The visual effects are very good. My only criticism of the movie is that the other scenes involving animals should have also used CGI animals.

The film sees a girl in elementary school, Emily (Darby Camp), struggle to fit in. This all changes when she sees a small, red puppy while visiting an animal rescue facility run by Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese.) Mr. Bridwell informs Emily that how big the puppy will grow depends on how much he is loved. And while Emily doesn’t take the puppy home as dogs aren’t allowed in her apartment building, she does find the puppy in her backpack when she gets home and she names him Clifford. When Emily wakes up the next morning, Clifford has grown into a massive dog! And if this situation isn’t bad enough, when the evil owner (Tony Hale) of a biotechnology company learns about Clifford, he sets out to obtain the huge canine and he won’t stop until he gets him. Fortunately, Emily and Clifford have numerous people who help them including Emily’s irresponsible, but well-meaning, uncle (Jack Whitehall) and her friend, Owen (Izaac Wang.) The result is a funny and heartwarming adventure for the entire family (rated G.) Others in the cast include Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, Horatio Sanz, Paul Rodriguez and Russell Peters.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is one of those rare films that will delight children of all ages and entertain adults making it an ideal movie to watch for Family Day (February 21.)

Baby Shark’s Big Show! Super Shark

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated G, DVD

Young children who enjoy the Nickelodeon TV show Baby Shark’s Big Show can now see eight episodes on this DVD: Captain Kelp, Shark-Off, The Show Must Flow On, Baby Mayor, Sink or Swim, Shadowland, Wavey Jones’ Locker, Rocky-Bye. In this collection Baby Shark and his friends become superheroes, play on a game show, travel to Wavey Jones’ Locker – and more. Special features are “3 Original Shorts.”

